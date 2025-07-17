Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces the Renewal of Douglas Parking as the Official Parking and Airport Shuttle Partner

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots Sports Club is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with Douglas Parking for the 2025 season. This continued collaboration plays a key role in supporting team operations and travel.

"Partnering with Douglas Parking means investing in safe, secure, and reliable travel for our players and community," stated Andrea Lepore, Vice-President, Brand Partnerships Oakland Roots. "Together, we're building a connected Oakland, either Downtown, at OAK, or the SF Bay Ferry- where people can travel for work and fun and move with confidence, knowing their journey starts and ends with Douglas Parking."

Douglas Parking has worked with the club since 2021, and their support remains essential. Douglas Parking ensures seamless travel by providing parking for team vehicles and coordinating airport shuttle service for all away matches departing from Oakland-San Francisco Bay International Airport.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Oakland Roots and to play a part in supporting a club that represents the heart and spirit of Oakland," said Douglas Parking's Director of Relationship Management, Matthew Bloom. "From ensuring the team gets on the road smoothly to helping fans navigate their game day experience, our role goes beyond parking-it's about being a reliable teammate behind the scenes."







