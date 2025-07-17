Republic FC Signs 2024 Breakout Striker Khori Bennett

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced today that the club has signed forward Khori Bennett. He will be added to the team's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Khori is an important addition for us at this stage in the season to bolster our front line," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He brings strength, physicality, and tenacity in front of goal, and we are looking forward to quickly integrating him into our group."

The 27-year-old was a breakout star in 2024. He led the Western Conference with 15 goals to help Las Vegas Lights make their first postseason appearance in club history. Bennett helped Vegas turn things around with six goals and an assist in June 2024, culminating in his selection as Player of the Month. He earned a second Player of the Month nomination in August with a four-game scoring streak. In the playoffs, he netted the game-winning goal in Vegas' upset over first-place New Mexico United to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Final.

Bennett's play was recognized beyond the league and in November he earned his first-ever call up to the Jamaican National Team for the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals. Earlier this year, Las Vegas announced that he had been transferred to Kuwait Premier League club Al-Nasr SC for a record fee, where he added one goal and two assists in eight appearances.

He made his professional debut in 2022 for USL League One club Charlotte Independence and across two seasons scored 18 goals and added three assists in 64 appearances. He recorded his first career hat trick on July 28, 2022 and was later named USL League One Player of the Month. The Jacks reached the postseason in both years Bennett was there and in 2023 made their first-ever appearance in the USL League One Final.

Originally from Saint Andrew, Jamaica, Bennett first came to the U.S. to play collegiately at Northeastern University and in three years made 44 total appearances with five goals and three assists. For his senior year he transferred to Radford University where he started in 15 of 16 games and added three goals and one assist to reach the Big South Conference Semifinals.

Republic FC is back in action this Saturday when it hosts league newcomer Lexington SC. Tickets to the match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and include complimentary entry to the California State Fair on gameday. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. The match will be broadcast on FOX40, FOX40.com, the FOX40 smart tv app and on CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.