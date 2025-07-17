Limited Tickets Remain for RIFC's Nationally Televised Cross-State Showdown

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After months of anticipation, one of the USL Championship's most highly-anticipated rivalries is just three days away. For the first time ever, Rhode Island FC will take the pitch at Centreville Bank Stadium on network television as it prepares to host regional rival Hartford Athletic in front of an expected sellout crowd in Pawtucket. Ahead of the historic Beat Hartford rivalry game, presented by Centreville Bank, Rhode Island FC announced today its action-packed lineup of fan activities and experiences.

With limited tickets remaining, Ocean State fans can get in on the action by securing their limited-edition Beat Hartford shirt with the purchase of a Beat Hartford Ticket + Tee pack, starting at just $29. In celebration of Colombian Independence Day, fans can join Rhode Island FC in celebrating their Colombian heritage with the exclusive Colombian Scarf + Ticket package. Starting at just $29, fans can get a custom Colombian-themed Rhode Island FC scarf with the purchase of their ticket to Saturday's game.

The rivalry battle will be broadcast nationally on CBS, marking the third time in two seasons that Rhode Island FC will play on network television, and the first time it has ever done so at home. Rhode Island FC also featured on CBS in front of a league-record audience of 431,000 viewers when it took on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the 2024 USL Championship Final.

Prior to kickoff, Rhode Island FC will unveil one of the most sought-after gate giveaways in club history. For the first time ever, the first 3,500 fans through the gate will receive a custom bobblehead of Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the harbor seal! Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get their hands on the limited-edition item while supplies last.

Along the Seekonk River, RIFC's Fan Fest will be in full effect. Packed with family-friendly activities, Fan Fest includes free hair braiding, face painting, balloon artists, foosball and subsoccer tables. As always, local food truck vendors California Taco Shop, Del's Lemonade and Chick Fil-A Attleboro will be part of Fan Fest in addition to the wide variety of concessions around Centreville Bank Stadium.

At Fan Fest, attendees 12 and under can also sign up for Rhode Island FC's TerRIFC Kids Club and get involved with the summer's TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative. In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence, TerRIFC Kids who visit Providence Children's Museum can earn a free ticket to the Sept. 6 Kids Day game, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Those who join the TerRIFC Kids Club can pick up their game sticker to add to the back of their Kids Club credential. Kids Club members can collect one sticker per game, and the more stickers you collect, the more swag you earn! Kids Club members who collect all 17 stickers on the back of their credential win a school visit from Chip!

Prior to the game, fans are encouraged to get to their seats early and look out for Chip! Conducting the infamous Breeze Chip Shot and firing exclusive tees into the crowd, Chip will grace one lucky winner with round-trip airline tickets, courtesy of Breeze Airways. Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats before kickoff in order to help Rhode Island FC make USL Championship history. Just before kickoff, RIFC's on-field host, Josh Flanagan, will rally the crowd to help Centreville Bank Stadium set the all-time USL Championship noise record, officially becoming the loudest recorded crowd in league history as Rhode Island FC prepares to take the pitch.

During the pre-game ceremony, Rhode Island native and singer-songwriter Alexus Lee will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to perform the U.S. National Anthem. Throughout the night, Pawtucket native DJ Mike D will be spinning immaculate vibes, providing live in-stadium entertainment as RIFC's in-house DJ. At halftime, Centreville Bank Stadium will come alive with performances from Mastery Martial Arts and the Colombian American Cultural Society Dance Group.

The night will also be full of promotional opportunities for fans to go home with free food and prizes! If Rhode Island FC scores a goal from any Chick Fil-A Attleboro Korner Kick on Saturday, every fan in attendance scores a free Chick Fil-A sandwich by showing their ticket on Monday at Chick Fil-A Attleboro! At halftime, the Centreville Bank Crossbar Challenge will give one lucky fan the opportunity to win $500 courtesy of Centreville Bank. Additionally, the brand-new Drippy's Drop Shot by Santoro Oil will give another fan a chance at a $1,000 cash prize!

On the field, Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic are within touching distance in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, and both will be hungry for a crucial result as they fight to move up the jam-packed table in the second half of the regular season. Rhode Island FC is undefeated against Hartford in two all-time meetings since the rivalry was born in 2024. Last time the two teams met, the Ocean State club dominated the derby matchup with a commanding 3-0 win at a sold-out Beirne Stadium on August 10, 2024. Prior to that game, the two squads battled to a 1-1 tie at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut, in their first-ever meeting on June 1, 2024.

The first of two back-to-back meetings vs. Hartford at Centreville Bank Stadium, Saturday will mark the first time ever the rivalry comes to Rhode Island FC's new home. After Saturday's game, the two squads are set to meet again one week later in a crucial matchup for the top spot in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC will face off in the reverse regular-season fixture in Hartford on August 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets to Saturday's match, along with Single-Game Tickets, Group Tickets, Prorated Season Ticket Memberships and 5-Game Plans, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.