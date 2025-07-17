FC Tulsa Storms Back to Defeat Monterey Bay 2-1, Climbs to Top of Western Conference

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa continued its impressive unbeaten run on Tuesday night with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Monterey Bay FC, powered by second-half goals from Boubacar Diallo and Stefan Lukic. The win marks Tulsa's eighth consecutive match without a loss and propels the club to 1st place in the Western Conference at the midpoint of the USL Championship season.

Monterey Bay opened the scoring in the 9th minute through Mayele Malango, but Tulsa responded with urgency after halftime. Just two minutes into the second half, Diallo equalized in the 47th minute. A mere 87 seconds later, substitute Stefan Lukic completed the dramatic turnaround with a composed finish in the 48th.

Head Coach Luke Spencer acknowledged the team's sluggish start and praised their response:

"We just weren't ourselves in the first half. I challenged them to be us in the second half, to move a little bit quicker and to be more aggressive," said Spencer.

"You almost come to expect added energy and presence from Lukic... I can't say enough positive things about him, and that's showing on the field."

The numbers backed up the performance. Tulsa out-possessed Monterey Bay 57.8% to 42.2%, registering 14 total shots (5 on target), while holding their opponents to just two shots on goal. They also maintained discipline with zero yellow cards, while Monterey Bay picked up four.

Player Impact & Quotes

Stefan Lukic, who came off the bench to deliver the game-winner, credited the team's collective mindset and his own readiness to contribute:

"Coming in, I knew what was needed, and that is give my absolute all to raise the energy and do my best to help the team win and provide effort, attitude, and energy," said Lukic.

"I trust the process. I trust the coach... If that is the role he's assigned me, I'm fully and absolutely embracing it. I love to be the spark, the energy off the bench."

Defender Abdoulaye Cissoko echoed the sentiment of a rejuvenated squad:

"We changed our mentality. We came back. We had more energy. I think the subs brought more impact in the game. They changed the energy," said Cissoko.

"When everyone is locked in, switched on, I feel no one can beat us in this league."

Standings Snapshot - Western Conference (as of July 16)

FC Tulsa - 15 GP | 8 W - 4 D - 3 L | +8 GD | 28 PTS

San Antonio FC - 16 GP | 8-3-5 | +2 GD | 27 PTS

New Mexico United - 15 GP | 8-1-6 | +5 GD | 25 PTS

Monterey Bay FC - 18 GP | 6-4-8 | -4 GD | 22 PTS

Looking Ahead

With a record of 8-4-3, FC Tulsa has built not only momentum but a growing belief in their ability to contend deep into the season. Their +8 goal differential reflects strong efficiency on both sides of the ball, especially in high-pressure moments.

Key Match Stats

Category FC Tulsa Monterey Bay

Shots (on goal) 14 (5) 15 (2)

Possession 57.8% 42.2%

Corners 7 8

Saves 1 2

Yellow Cards 0 4

Attendance 3,745 -

With confidence high and chemistry clicking, FC Tulsa heads into the second half of the season eyeing a strong playoff push and a potential championship challenge.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.