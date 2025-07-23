FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC
July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa today announced the transfer of midfielder Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC, effective immediately. Bettache, 25, joined FC Tulsa in 2024 and he made 21 total appearances (20 league, 1 Open Cup) providing consistent midfield presence throughout the season.
The transfer was completed for an undisclosed fee.
"We're grateful for Faysal's contributions both on and off the pitch," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "We wish him continued success as he moves forward in his career with Oakland."
FC Tulsa thanks Faysal Bettache for his commitment to the club and sends its best wishes as he begins this new chapter in Oakland.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2025
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- A Showcase in SoCal: Unified Team Tournament Recap - Sacramento Republic FC
- Crash Course: USL Jägermeister Cup 101 - Rhode Island FC
- Jäger Cup Preview: Hounds at Portland Hearts of Pine - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Steve Cooke as Technical Director, Youth and Academy - Lexington Sporting Club
- Nino's Rise: Sacko in the Spotlight - Phoenix Rising FC
- 'First One's on Us'; Newcomers Can Claim a Free LouCity Or Racing Ticket - Louisville City FC
- Stremlaw Repeat Selection to IBJ Media Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers - Indy Eleven
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC
- FC Tulsa Earns Dramatic 1-1 Draw on the Road at Louisville City FC
- Top of the Table: FC Tulsa's Rise Signals a New Era for Soccer in Oklahoma
- FC Tulsa Storms Back to Defeat Monterey Bay 2-1, Climbs to Top of Western Conference