FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa today announced the transfer of midfielder Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC, effective immediately. Bettache, 25, joined FC Tulsa in 2024 and he made 21 total appearances (20 league, 1 Open Cup) providing consistent midfield presence throughout the season.

The transfer was completed for an undisclosed fee.

"We're grateful for Faysal's contributions both on and off the pitch," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "We wish him continued success as he moves forward in his career with Oakland."

FC Tulsa thanks Faysal Bettache for his commitment to the club and sends its best wishes as he begins this new chapter in Oakland.







