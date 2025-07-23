A Showcase in SoCal: Unified Team Tournament Recap

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Last Sunday, SRFC's Special Olympics Unified Team went on the road to face their fellow Californian foes - LA Galaxy, LAFC, and San Jose Earthquakes - in the first-ever SoCal Showcase.

The one-day tournament brought the four teams together a round robin-style, in a smaller 9v9 format. This is the first tournament experience for the club's unified team, which typically plays full field 11v11 matches.

"The entire roster from top to bottom stepped up to take on a difficult challenge. We played against three opponents in just a few short hours, and the adjustments and adaptability that were required were tough, but we stayed strong," says head coach Filip Handl.

Republic FC's first match kicked-off against southern rivals LA Galaxy. Despite netting the match-opener and clutching the momentum and lead early in the first half, the Sacramento side would fall to Los Galácticos. With a quick turn-around, the second match of the day was underway, and despite infiltrating San Jose's defense by netting their second goal of the tournament, it wouldn't be enough for the squad to take the win over The Quakes.

While the results in the opening two matches didn't go their way, Republic FC did not fail in showcasing standout performances-most notably from Alex Xavier Gomez, who was consistently putting opponents under pressure and played a pivotal role in every goal contribution of the tournament.

Republic FC closed out the day with its strongest performance of the tournament against SoCal foes, LAFC. The Sacramento squad quickly found its stride by playing in a high-press style, which allowed Republic FC forward Cece Gallegos to net two goals in under 60 seconds. An amazing defensive effort came from goalkeeper Michael Nakano, who made three critical saves, allowing the squad to maintain the tied score.

"It was an honor to be part of this first-ever event in which all four pro clubs that have Unified soccer teams in California came together for a great day of soccer. We look forward to participating in the tournament in coming years and continuing to get better and grow as a team and in how Unified soccer is represented to California soccer fans," says Handl.

The Unified team's next match will be back on the road, where the squad will take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks on September 20 - a double-header alongside the first team.

Fans are able to cheer and show support for the squad with a special edition scarf. The Unified Team Scarf is available online and in-store at the Pro Shop with 100% of proceeds benefitting the team to assist with travel, equipment, and support throughout the 2025 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.