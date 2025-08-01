Collins' Summer Success Continues in First Sacramento Season
August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Seasons often can be made or broken in the dog days of summer. As the temperature rises, the competition around the league continues to sharpen. Teams look to the summer stretch to create some space in the table and demonstrate their skills. This year, Sacramento's mid-season swing started off in an impeccable manner - four clean sheets and a trip to the knockout rounds of USL Jägermeister Cup.
In his first season with Sacramento, Neill Collins has embraced the challenges of a new conference and new competitions. While the early season for any first year coach can be rough and tumble, the stifling heat of Sacramento's summer has seen the results every club wants.
July 4 - @ Las Vegas
2-0 win
AJ Edwards' First Goal
Blake Willey's First Assist
July 12 vs El Paso
3-0 win
became the youngest (and fourth overall) Head Coach to reach 100 wins in the USL Championship
Goal and Assist from Benitez/Herrera & second assist in as many weeks for Willey
July 19 vs Lexington
0-0 draw
10th Clean Sheet across all comps.
July 26 vs Spokane Velocity (USL Cup)
1-0 win, finished first in group
Benitez header goal in 10th minute
Mazzola with third clean sheet of the tournament
But Sacramento's July achievements should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Neill Collins' coaching career. In fact, in his most successful seasons, the Scottish manager has used the summer months as a springboard for end of season success.
From 2020-2022, the three years that Collins' Tampa Bay Rowdies reached the Eastern Conference Final, his teams claimed 18 wins in July and August and netted an impressive 49 goals. Each season, the Rowdies went on an undefeated streak of at least five games, highlighted by a six-game win streak in 2022.
In 2021, August kicked off a stretch of 12 games without a loss (11 wins, 1 draw), during which Tampa Bay held opponents scoreless for a league record 891 minutes. The Rowdies later claimed the Players' Shield with 71 points and reached the league final for the second year in a row, earning Collins the honor of USL Championship Coach of the Year.
In Collins' tenure in Sacramento, the signature element of success has been team defense. Republic FC has a league-low of 12 goals conceded this season, with 7 total clean sheets ranking 2nd in the USL. The relentless pursuit of its opponents starts with the corps of strikers willing to work for the entire squad. The attacking unit ranks among league leaders in possessions won, passes, and fouls won in the final third. The midfield unit is crucial in maintaining possession leading up to the attack and ranks among league leaders in completing passes in the opponent's half. Sacramento's formidable backline has won the most duels and 2nd-most aerial duels in the USL this year. Rounding out the relentless roster, the Quails have a pair of elite goalkeepers with 10 clean sheets in league and USL cup play.
Despite a commanding start to the summer, the second half of the season awaits Collins and Republic FC. The squad faces 2nd place San Antonio FC for a top-table matchup this weekend in a test of two top Western Conference clubs. In the team's previous game this season, Sacramento shut out the Texas squad in a defensive showdown.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2025
- Collins' Summer Success Continues in First Sacramento Season - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising Defender Braxton Montgomery to Join Rutgers - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Wraps up First-Ever Youth Summer Court Series - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC - North Carolina FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 8/2/25 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Begins August Slate Back Home against Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Indy Eleven X Droplight: A Homegrown Partnership Built for Impact - Indy Eleven
- United Soccer League Mourns League Executive John Cochol - USL
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Highmark Stadium on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts North Carolina in Top-Four Battle - Louisville City FC
- Points Split in Pittsburgh Following Late Equalizer - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Collins' Summer Success Continues in First Sacramento Season
- Republic FC Wraps up First-Ever Youth Summer Court Series
- Republic FC Transfers Trevor Amann to FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC
- Danny Vitiello Nominated for July Player of the Month