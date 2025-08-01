Collins' Summer Success Continues in First Sacramento Season

August 1, 2025

Sacramento Republic FC







Seasons often can be made or broken in the dog days of summer. As the temperature rises, the competition around the league continues to sharpen. Teams look to the summer stretch to create some space in the table and demonstrate their skills. This year, Sacramento's mid-season swing started off in an impeccable manner - four clean sheets and a trip to the knockout rounds of USL Jägermeister Cup.

In his first season with Sacramento, Neill Collins has embraced the challenges of a new conference and new competitions. While the early season for any first year coach can be rough and tumble, the stifling heat of Sacramento's summer has seen the results every club wants.

July 4 - @ Las Vegas

2-0 win

AJ Edwards' First Goal

Blake Willey's First Assist

July 12 vs El Paso

3-0 win

became the youngest (and fourth overall) Head Coach to reach 100 wins in the USL Championship

Goal and Assist from Benitez/Herrera & second assist in as many weeks for Willey

July 19 vs Lexington

0-0 draw

10th Clean Sheet across all comps.

July 26 vs Spokane Velocity (USL Cup)

1-0 win, finished first in group

Benitez header goal in 10th minute

Mazzola with third clean sheet of the tournament

But Sacramento's July achievements should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Neill Collins' coaching career. In fact, in his most successful seasons, the Scottish manager has used the summer months as a springboard for end of season success.

From 2020-2022, the three years that Collins' Tampa Bay Rowdies reached the Eastern Conference Final, his teams claimed 18 wins in July and August and netted an impressive 49 goals. Each season, the Rowdies went on an undefeated streak of at least five games, highlighted by a six-game win streak in 2022.

In 2021, August kicked off a stretch of 12 games without a loss (11 wins, 1 draw), during which Tampa Bay held opponents scoreless for a league record 891 minutes. The Rowdies later claimed the Players' Shield with 71 points and reached the league final for the second year in a row, earning Collins the honor of USL Championship Coach of the Year.

In Collins' tenure in Sacramento, the signature element of success has been team defense. Republic FC has a league-low of 12 goals conceded this season, with 7 total clean sheets ranking 2nd in the USL. The relentless pursuit of its opponents starts with the corps of strikers willing to work for the entire squad. The attacking unit ranks among league leaders in possessions won, passes, and fouls won in the final third. The midfield unit is crucial in maintaining possession leading up to the attack and ranks among league leaders in completing passes in the opponent's half. Sacramento's formidable backline has won the most duels and 2nd-most aerial duels in the USL this year. Rounding out the relentless roster, the Quails have a pair of elite goalkeepers with 10 clean sheets in league and USL cup play.

Despite a commanding start to the summer, the second half of the season awaits Collins and Republic FC. The squad faces 2nd place San Antonio FC for a top-table matchup this weekend in a test of two top Western Conference clubs. In the team's previous game this season, Sacramento shut out the Texas squad in a defensive showdown.







