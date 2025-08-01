What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts North Carolina in Top-Four Battle

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







After lifting a new rivalry trophy last week, Louisville City FC will now turn its attention to retaining a piece of silverware it earned last year, the Players' Shield.

With the USL Jägermeister Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and a pair of summer friendlies against European opponents now all in the rearview mirror, LouCity (11-1-5, 38 points) has one task and one task only on which to focus for the rest of the season: chasing down the Charleston Battery for the No. 1 overall seed and the regular season title.

The boys in purple find themselves three points back of Charleston in the Players' Shield race, but with one game in hand. The two sides will meet next week at Lynn Family Stadium in what figures to be a heavily hyped game. But first, North Carolina FC (8-6-2, 26 points) will visit Butchertown for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

The meeting between LouCity and NCFC will be the third between them already this season, all three coming within the last 43 days. LouCity fell in the first matchup by a 2-1 score on June 20 in Cary, North Carolina. Just over a week later, Louisville got revenge with a 1-0 USL Jägermeister Cup win on June 29 at home.

Saturday will be a top-four matchup in the Eastern Conference standings, with second-place LouCity hosting fourth-place North Carolina. The two clubs, though, are separated by 12 points in the standings.

The game is Salute to Heroes night at Lynn Family Stadium. The game will feature recognition of those who commit their lives to our safety and freedoms. All active and retired military personnel and first responders are eligible for discounted tickets. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/heroes.

Follow Along

- The match will air live locally on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or CBS Sports Golazo Network for national coverage.

- For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Have a round on Jake: After dramatically scoring two goals in stoppage time to give LouCity a come-from-behind victory last week over in-state rival Lexington SC, wingback Jake Morris was named the USL Jägermeister Cup Player of the Round. Morris' goals were his first of the season.

Saved by the bell goalkeeper: The game will feature a pair the USL Championships top goalkeepers. LouCity's Damian Las and North Carolina's Jake McGuire are two of just nine goalies to make at least 40 saves in league play this season.

Out of possession: In LouCity's last league game, a 1-1 tie with FC Tulsa, the boys in purple controlled 65% possession, a season-high. In competitive games this season, Louisville has won just once when winning the possession battle: last week at Lexington (58%) in the USL Jägermeister Cup. LouCity is 11-0-1 this season is USL Championship regular season play in games in which the opposition has more possession.

One does no simply walk into Lynn Family Stadium...: With the 1-1 tie versus FC Tulsa on July 19, Louisville City FC extended its regular season unbeaten run to a club-record 17 games, dating back a full calendar year. Louisville's last regular season loss at home came on June 22, 2024. The current unbeaten run began on July 19, 2024.







