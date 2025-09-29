LouCity to Debut New Kits at Saturday's Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Louisville City FC players will keep their signature home purple jerseys on the shelf this weekend, opting instead to highlight the club's "Pink Night" theme with a new kit.

LouCity hosts Indy Eleven at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. And along with the rivalry game, recognitions of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will take center stage at Lynn Family Stadium in partnership with UofL Health - Brown Cancer Center.

Pink Night aims to raise both funds and breast cancer awareness while recognizing members of the Louisville community impacted by the disease. Fans are encouraged to accent their game day outfits with a touch of pink in conjunction with a slew of other activations throughout the night.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/pink for tickets or call (502) LOU-CITY, Option 2, to speak with a representative.

"(Breast Cancer Awareness Month) is an annual reminder to get your mammogram," said Dr. Beth Riley, deputy director of Brown Cancer Center. "But, also you need to remember that not all cancers are found with a mammogram. About 10 to 15% of the time, a mammogram may miss the cancer. So understanding your physical health, physical exam findings, bringing anything you're concerned about to the attention of your physician is really important."

The Brown Cancer Center follows the guidelines of the American College of Radiology and recommends annual mammograms beginning at age 40, with earlier or additional screening for women of higher risk.

Here's what to look out for Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium:

- LouCity's Pink Night kits are available now at LouSoccerStore.com and at the Lynn Family Stadium team store open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Proceeds from each pink kit purchase benefit UofL Health - Brown Cancer Center.

- Players will also don commemorative armbands emblazoned with the name of someone in their personal network, or affiliated with UofL Health, impacted by breast cancer.

- At the end of halftime, fans will be asked to hold up cards during a "Unity Moment." Fans can personalize their card with a supportive message or the name of someone they know impacted by cancer. The cards will be available for pickup at Gates 1 and 5, at the team store and the stadium's premium club.

- Lynn Family Stadium will serve a "Pink Punch" mixing vodka, Starry, guava puree and house-made limeade. Fans can find the drink at the Falls City, Miller Lite, Modelo and Rivergreen Cocktails bars. A non-alcoholic version will be available at Butchertown's Best.

Gates open Saturday at 6 p.m. for the stadium's $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products, and bottled water at bars throughout the concourse. There will also be $6 happy hour pricing on margaritas (Tacos D Amor) and slushies (Philly's Best).

Pink Night continues a historic LouCity season. City - unbeaten at home this year - is aiming to become the USL Championship's first back-to-back regular season champion since 2012. This matchup against Indy Eleven marks the return game of a 3-1 Louisville win back on August 30.







