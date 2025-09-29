Roots Head to El Paso for Midweek Matchup at Locomotive FC

September 29, 2025

Following three straight draws that have kept Roots within striking distance of a playoff position as the season nears a conclusion, Oakland will look to get back in the win column this Wednesday, October 1st for an 11 AM PT matinee showdown in Texas versus conference foes El Paso Locomotive FC.

Roots are currently sitting four points below the playoff line at 11th place in the Western Conference table, but having scored seven goals in their last three fixtures, and earning points in each, Oakland will be looking to pounce on an El Paso side that is coming into the match on a bit of a skid.

Locomotive are winless in their last five contests and have lost three of their last four. Currently in sixth place in the west, two points above the playoff line, El Paso's postseason ticket has yet to be secured, and they will have plenty to play for when Roots come to town.

But Oakland has been dominant in the all-time series. Roots are 5-2-1 against El Paso, going back to their first ever meeting in which Oakland completed a 1-0 upset of Locomotive in the 2021 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Roots need wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, and there is perhaps no better opportunity than via a road trip to a venue in which they have never lost.

Oakland will continue to lean on their versatile striker Peter Wilson, who has been scoring at a torrential pace as of late. With nine goals in his last eight appearances, Wilson has rocketed to the top of the Western Conference scoring leaderboard with 12 goals in league play. Those 12 goals in 2025 have also given him sole possession of the number three spot on Oakland Roots' all-time scoring leaderboard.

Following their match in El Paso, Roots will return to Oakland for their penultimate home game of 2025 when they host Hartford Athletic at the Coliseum for another midweek matchup on Tuesday, October 7th at 7 PM PT.







