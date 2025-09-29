Rowdies to Induct Takuya Yamada into 75/10 Club

St. Petersburg, Fla - A defining player from early years of the Tampa Bay Rowdies Modern Era is set to be welcomed as the newest addition to the Rowdies 75/10 Club.

Legendary Rowdies Defender Takuya Yamada, a member of the inaugural roster when the reborn Rowdies kicked off in 2010 and the 2012 NASL Soccer Bowl Championship team, will be officially inducted into the 75/10 Club during a halftime ceremony of the Rowdies Modern Era Night match on Saturday, October 4 versus Monterey Bay FC at Al Lang Stadium.

Yamada will be in attendance for the induction ceremony as he joins his former teammate Keith Savage and Original Era legends Mike Connell, Eddie Firmani and Perry Van der Beck as thew newest member of the 75/10 Club.

"I'm deeply honored to be inducted into the 75/10 Club as the Rowdies celebrate their 50th anniversary," said Yamada. "Looking back, I'm filled with gratitude for all the teammates, coaches, club staff, and especially the passionate fans of Ralph's Mob who supported me through the years. I still clearly remember the day I made the decision in 2010 to take the challenge of playing overseas and arrived in Tampa Bay. I could barely speak the language and had no idea what to expect, but I was welcomed with warmth by the community and my teammates. The time I spent with the Rowdies remains one of the most cherished parts of my life, and I take great pride in having contributed to its history. I sincerely hope this club will continue to grow and be loved for many years to come. Thank you from bottom of my heart."

Born in Tokyo, Yamada began his professional career in 1997 with Tokyo Verdy and established a reputation as one of the top stars of the J1 League over an eight-year run with his hometown club. He also represented Japan at the international level and was a part of the squad that won the 2004 Asian Cup.

After a 13-year career in Japan, Yamada moved to the U.S. to sign for the Rowdies. Yamada was named to the starting lineup for the Rowdies first Modern Era match against Crystal Palace Baltimore in April of 2010 and rarely missed a match for the Green and Gold over the next five seasons. On August 24, 2013, Yamada celebrated his 39th birthday by becoming the first Rowdies player of the Modern Era to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Consistency was a key theme for Yamada throughout his time in Tampa Bay. At 38 years old, he was named to the 2012 NASL Best XI as the only outfield player across the league to play every minute of the regular season. His steadiness on the back line helped the Rowdies finish the season with the second fewest goals allowed, paving the way for their run to the championship in the playoffs.

Along with holding the honor of being the first Modern Era player to earn 100 appearances for the club, Yamada also has the distinction of being the first player to notch a goal for the Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium. Yamada netted the game-winning goal for Tampa Bay in the 85th minute of the 2011 season opener, securing a 1-0 victory over Montreal in the Rowdies first-ever competitive match played at Al Lang.

Established in 2022, the 75/10 Club was created to recognize and celebrate individuals whose contributions have made the Rowdies an indelible name in the Tampa Bay community and in global soccer. The club's name comes from the first year of play for both eras of the Rowdies- the original era team that kicked off in 1975 and lived on until 1993, and now the modern era which began play in 2010.

In addition to Yamada's induction ceremony, the Rowdies will mark Modern Era Night at Al Lang with a pre-game autograph session featuring club legends from the past decade. Fans will also have the chance to have their photo taken with the 2020 and 2021 USL Championship Eastern Conference Championship trophies.

