Conway Scores Again, NCFC Holds off Miami

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC









North Carolina FC battles Miami FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC battles Miami FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC defeated Miami FC 1-0 in front of 3,774 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Friday evening. North Carolina FC improved to 12-9-4, good for 40 points and third place of the Eastern Conference Standings.

"Obviously the second half we made it harder on ourselves than we needed to and did really strong defending in a couple of plays to keep that clean sheet, but that's what this time of year is all about," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "Miami, playing for their season, they were going give a good effort. For us to get a clean sheet at home and see it out, it should build confidence for the group. Getting three points is massive."

The only goal scored in the match took place in the 13th minute by North Carolina forward Evan Conway. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season and the third match in a row in which he has scored.

"Evan has been important for us," Bradford added. "He's been in a great streak right now. Good stride and being able to convert chances, good game tonight."

NCFC goalkeeper Oliver Semmle recorded his second clean sheet in the six matches he has played with the team. He finished with two saves.

"I think Oliver is continuing to get more comfortable with the group around him," said Bradford. "He is coming for a few more things, saving us there. It's going to continue."

Midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa subbed into the game in the second half at the 75th minute to make his 200th USL regular season appearance.

"The two years he has been with us he has been a great contributor and obviously the 200 appearances speaks to the great career that he has had," added Bradford.

A boisterous crowd of 3,774 attended the match.

"I thought it was massive the past couple of games," said Bradford of the fan support. "It feels likes it's growing. Our group certainly feels the fans behind them we need to continue to get people out here."

North Carolina's next game is on the road against the Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, October 1st at 7 pm est. The next home game will be Friday, October 10th against Phoenix Rising FC at 7 pm est.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.