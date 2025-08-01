Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - North Carolina FC returns to regular season play with a visit to Louisville City FC on Saturday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium. The match will stream live on CBS Sports Golazo! and SiriusXM FC.

NCFC ended its run in the USL Jägermeister Cup on a high note, defeating Loudoun United 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Louis Perez scored the equalizer in the 90' + 13', firing in a volley from outside the box. Perez, Rafa Mentzingen, Mikey Maldonado, Pedro Dolabella, and Evan Conway all converted from the spot to secure the shootout win.

In regular season play, NCFC holds a record of 8W-6L-2D (26 points) and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, just one point behind third place.

The NCFC attack is led by Dolabella, Conway, and Maldonado. Dolabella and Conway have each scored five goals, while Maldonado has recorded seven assists and created 34 chances.

SCOUTING LOUISVILLE CITY

Louisville continues its strong 2025 campaign with a record of 11W-1L-5D (38 points), currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Louisville attack has played a major role in the club's success this season, tallying 30 goals, the second-most in the league. Phillip Goodrum, Ray Serrano, and Taylor Davila lead the charge, combining for 16 goals, 7 assists, and 68 chances created.

Damian Las, who spent time on loan with NCFC in 2021, has been the man in net for Louisville this season, playing in all 17 matches. He has faced 56 shots, made 43 saves, and holds a 76.79% save percentage.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC returns home for a rivalry matchup against Tampa Bay Rowdies for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night on Saturday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available.







