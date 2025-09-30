Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - North Carolina FC kicks off the last month of the 2025 USL Championship regular season with a midweek match against Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium. The match will stream on ESPN+.

NCFC earned another three points in a 1-0 win over Miami FC in Week 30. The win moved NCFC up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 12W-9L-4D (40 points). NCFC cannot clinch on Wednesday, but a win or draw puts them in position for a win-and-in on Saturday.

Evan Conway scored the lone goal in the win in the 13'. This was Conway's team-leading ninth goal of the season and his third consecutive match finding the back of the net.

Conway leads an NCFC attack that has produced 38 goals this season from 14 different goal scorers. Pedro Dolabella sits behind Conway with seven goals, while five others have at least two.

Oliver Semmle recorded two saves against Miami and his second clean sheet in three matches. The German goalkeeper has 16 saves on 24 shots faced through six matches.

SCOUTING BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham Legion FC enters Week 31 with the fewest wins in the entire league, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 4W-11L-11D (23 points). The club's last win came against NCFC, 3-2, in Week 24 on August 15 and the Legion has since gone 0W-5L-5D.

Ronaldo Damus has been the focal point of the Birmingham attack. While on loan from GIF Sundsvall, the forward has scored 10 of the club's 28 goals this season, while appearing in every match this season.

Enzo Martinez has seen success on both sides of the pitch. The midfielder has scored three goals, recorded two assists, and created 26 chances while winning 29 tackles, 97 duels, and recording 14 interceptions.

Birmingham has conceded the third-most goals in the league with 44, while only recording three clean sheets.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC remains on the road for its second match of the week, visiting Detroit City FC on Saturday, October 4, at 4 p.m. ET at Keyworth Stadium. The first match between the two clubs this season ended in a 1-1 draw in Week 24. The match will stream on ESPN+ and TUDN.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.