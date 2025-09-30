Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Orange County SC

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club has an opportunity to quickly bounce back from an uncharacteristic loss over the weekend as the team fell 1-0 to Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium. Sacramento had a solid first half and for the ninth time this season, the squad held its opponent without a a shot on target through the first 45 minutes. The Quails continued to hold onto their defensive stronghold and forced Monterey Bay to string together a near-perfect play to find the breakthrough in the 71st minute.

But despite the loss - just the first on the road in over a month - Republic FC remains in second place in the Western Conference and is within reach of claiming a position in the post-season. Clinching a spot will lock in the club's 11th postseason appearance in 12 years.

The good news: the team has already proven that it can quickly bounce back from disappointing results. The Indomitable Club has yet to lose back-to-back games and after its last two losses has responded with 2-0 wins.

Know Your Opponent - Orange County SC

Orange County SC enters the midweek clash just under the Western Conference playoff line. With two games in hand on most of the conference, they'll have some extra opportunities to pick up points over the last month of the regular season.

The County Boys recently picked up a point in a 2-2 draw against Eastern Conference contender Charleston Battery. They only registered two shots on goal to Charleston's nine, but that was all OC needed to get on the scoreboard. Ethan Zubak led the way with his second brace of the year, first slotting home a cross from Bryce Jamison and later converting from the penalty spot. But an onslaught of late goals just two minutes apart pulled Charleston even to split the points.

Zubak has been a standout player for OC this year. For the second straight season, he leads the team in scoring (10 goals, 2 assists across all competitions) and played a role in both goals against Republic FC in April.

Head-to-Head

Wednesday's matchup continues one of the most familiar rivalries in the USL Championship. Sacramento and Orange County have faced off 28 times in regular season play, producing competitive battles with tight margins. This includes the two head-to-heads already played this year - April 12 (SAC 1-2 OC) and June 29 (USL Jägermeister Cup: SAC 0-1 OC)

The record leans slightly in Orange County's favor, with Republic FC holding 11 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses against their Southern California rival.

Overview: SAC vs. OC

Date: Wednesday, October 1

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Theme: Noche Latina powered by SMUD

Watch: CBS Sports Network







