Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 30

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Eric Calviilo earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 30 after his performance in a 2-2 victory against Rhode Island FC last Friday.

As the club shifted to a midfield diamond, Calvillo found success on the left side creating five chances including his first assist of the season on a set piece which found the head of Memo Diaz to tie the match before halftime. He completed 29 of 34 passes while winning four duels and two fouls.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30

GK - John Berner, Hartford Athletic

D - Ahmad Al-Qaq, North Carolina FC

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC

D - Guillaume Vacter, North Carolina FC

M - Charlie Dennis, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Panos Armenakas, Oakland Roots SC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay FC

Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Brian Schaefer (IND), Garrison Tubbs (LDN), Taylor Davila (LOU), Eric Calvillo (ELP), JJ Williams (RI), Danny Trejo (OAK)







