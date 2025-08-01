Republic FC Wraps up First-Ever Youth Summer Court Series

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Back in 2019, Republic FC, in partnership with Bank of America and La Familia Counseling Center, transformed two weathered and unused tennis courts into the club's first public futsal courts.

Since its opening, the revitalized surfaces at Maple Park have been providing a space for the community to come together and play the great game.

This summer, the vibrant Old Glory Red courts were able to host the club's inaugural Youth Summer Court Series-a program aimed at engaging local youth through the fast-paced, skill-building sport of futsal.

From June 25 to July 30, kids ages 8 to 14 gathered every Wednesday to participate in a fast-paced, small-sided (typically five vs. five) version of soccer on a basketball-sized court and played with smaller soccer balls. The session exposed participants to quick-thinking, precision passing and sharp technical skills, similar to that of the world's beautiful game."We mostly want to continue to use the futsal courts for what they were intended for, to further develop our connections to the communities around us, as well as to help young players fall in love with soccer and keep playing as much as possible," says Republic FC Youth Soccer Programming Manager, Filip Handl.

Nearly 60 kids participated in the program, led by Republic FC's youth coaching staff. The series provided an opportunity for players to grow their skills, stay active, and enjoy the game during their summer break.

"We wanted to rally the community together and get kids outside and playing sports this summer while they are not in school getting PE classes or recess to stay active," says Handl.

Republic FC defender Michel Benítez also made a special appearance for the last session, where participants got to play side-by-side and learn some skills from a member of the first team.

Following the positive results from this summer's turnout, the futsal courts at Maple Park have proven to be a successful host for Republic FC programs. "The club has high hopes to integrate and utilize its futsal courts more...beyond just youth programs, but opportunities for adults and the greater community as well," says Handl.

Republic FC's futsal courts are more than just a place to play-they're a growing hub for connection, activity, and shared love for the game.







