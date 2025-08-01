Points Split in Pittsburgh Following Late Equalizer

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - In a painful finish, Miami FC were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against fifth placed Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a midweek clash that saw them dominate for most of the match. Man of the Match Francisco Bonfiglio's 11th goal of the season looked to have sealed the win, but a controversial 94th-minute equalizer saw Miami leave Highmark Stadium with just one point. With the result, Miami improves to a 5-4-8 record and climbs to 8th in the Eastern Conference, momentarily clinching a playoff spot.

The Riverhounds came into the contest riding a six-match unbeaten streak, one of the best runs in the league this season, while Miami looked to bounce back after a stretch of tough results. This was the first meeting between the sides in 2025, and Miami FC showed up with intensity and control, dominating possession and setting the tempo early on.

Right from kickoff, Miami impressed with organized midfield pressure and a clear sense of attacking purpose. In the opening 20 minutes, they carved out promising chances, including a sequence of crisp passing that led to Bonfiglio striking the crossbar, set up by a brilliant ball from the captain. Melano tested the keeper, Eric Dick, shortly after. Sebastian Blanco continued to drive play with creativity and pace from the wings, aiding in Miami's dominance.

Despite an early dominance, the first half was marked by physicality, with heavy tackling and fouling from both sides. Still, Miami stayed composed, winning tackles in midfield and maintaining a compact backline, while keeping their yellow card tally to zero. Bolu Akinyode once again stood out with key interventions in desperate moments, a skill that has led the Nigeria international to twenty thousand USL minutes. Additionally, Cardona and Johnny Ricketts pushed high to keep pressure on Pitt's buildup, but remained key defensive supports in times of need.

The second half saw Miami raise their intensity. One-touch sequences from Blanco and Cristian Vázquez nearly broke through, with Pancho Bonfiglio continuing to exploit space between the lines. In the closing stages of the match, substitute Gavilanes took on his marker with pace and delivered an excellent grounded cross into the box, and Bonfiglio capitalized. Being in the right place, at the right time and calmly slotting it home to give Miami a deserved lead in the 83rd minute. His 11th goal of the season, impressively tying him with Cal Jennings and Abdellatif Aboukoura at the top of the 2025 Golden Boot race.

Miami looked well in control, with fifteen shots and six on target, while not allowing a single Pittsburgh attempt on goal well into the second half. Knutson produced a highlight-reel tackle to deny a Pitt breakaway, and the midfield trio of Blanco, Mercado, and Romero managed possession with confidence. The South Beach side looked to manage their win and were doing so fantastically.

However, disaster struck in the final moments. In stoppage time, seconds beyond the allotted minutes, the referee allowed a free kick following a foul by Miami in the midfield. The ball was quickly distributed to Etou, whose cross was met by the head of an ignited Charles Ahl. Pittsburgh snatched a last-second equalizer in the 94th. A frustrating ending for a Miami side that had done everything right.

Despite dropping two points, Miami FC put in one of their most complete performances of the season. The team showed unity, tactical sharpness, and attacking fluidity, but ultimately lacked the finishing to put the game away. Still, with Bonfiglio in red-hot form and their overall play improving massively throughout the season, this Miami side looks poised to make a serious playoff push.

Miami looks ahead to their midweek match up against Hartford Athletic. Kickoff will commence on Wednesday, August 6th at 7:30 PM at Trinity Health Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

