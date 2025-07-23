FC Tulsa Announces Mutual Termination of Contract with Al Hassan Toure

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa today announced the mutual termination of the contract of forward Al Hassan Toure, effective immediately. Toure, 25, joined FC Tulsa during the 2025 season, making 4 total appearances (3 league, 1 Open Cup), contributing to the club's attacking efforts during his time in Tulsa.

"We appreciate Al Hassan's professionalism and dedication throughout his time with the club," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "We've mutually agreed that this is the right step for both parties, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

FC Tulsa thanks Al Hassan Toure for his contributions on and off the field and extends its best wishes as he begins the next chapter of his career.







