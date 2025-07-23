FC Tulsa Announces Mutual Termination of Contract with Al Hassan Toure
July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa today announced the mutual termination of the contract of forward Al Hassan Toure, effective immediately. Toure, 25, joined FC Tulsa during the 2025 season, making 4 total appearances (3 league, 1 Open Cup), contributing to the club's attacking efforts during his time in Tulsa.
"We appreciate Al Hassan's professionalism and dedication throughout his time with the club," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "We've mutually agreed that this is the right step for both parties, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
FC Tulsa thanks Al Hassan Toure for his contributions on and off the field and extends its best wishes as he begins the next chapter of his career.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2025
- FC Tulsa Announces Mutual Termination of Contract with Al Hassan Toure - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- A Showcase in SoCal: Unified Team Tournament Recap - Sacramento Republic FC
- Crash Course: USL Jägermeister Cup 101 - Rhode Island FC
- Jäger Cup Preview: Hounds at Portland Hearts of Pine - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Steve Cooke as Technical Director, Youth and Academy - Lexington Sporting Club
- Nino's Rise: Sacko in the Spotlight - Phoenix Rising FC
- 'First One's on Us'; Newcomers Can Claim a Free LouCity Or Racing Ticket - Louisville City FC
- Stremlaw Repeat Selection to IBJ Media Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers - Indy Eleven
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Announces Mutual Termination of Contract with Al Hassan Toure
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Faysal Bettache to Oakland Roots SC
- FC Tulsa Earns Dramatic 1-1 Draw on the Road at Louisville City FC
- Top of the Table: FC Tulsa's Rise Signals a New Era for Soccer in Oklahoma