Legion FC Forward Danny Trejo Named USL Championship Player of the Week

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC forward Danny Trejo

TAMPA, Fla. - Last week saw a statement performance from Birmingham Legion FC as it went on the road and handed North Carolina FC its first loss at First Horizon Stadium in over two months. Danny Trejo played a big role in that with a second half brace to propel his side to the 3-2 victory and for his efforts, he was voted USL Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 19.

"I'm happy about this performance and I'm happy about this team," said Trejo. "The goal is to keep going and keep scoring, but most importantly, get some more wins."

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship. It is the first time in the 2025 season that a Legion FC player has received the honor.

Forwards Ronaldo Damus and Tyler Pasher, who tallied a combined one goal and two assists, were also recognized as part of the Week 19 Team of the Week.

With the match even at one goal apiece coming out of halftime, Trejo put Legion FC in front in the 56th minute by finishing off a counterattack with a chip over North Carolina goalkeeper Jake McGuire for his first goal since May 3. The 27-year-old winger would not be done however, as he got back on the scoresheet just seven minutes later to complete the brace and secure a Birmingham win.

"It was a very good feeling because we've been working very hard as a team and individually, I've been trying to figure it out through a rough stretch," Trejo explained. "This past game was one where we felt more like ourselves and I felt like my teammates were finding me in the spaces, and I think it's only going to get better."

More than just a scoring threat, Trejo completed 92.9% of his 26 total passes, including five of six in the final third. He also led Legion FC with seven possessions won to go along with a pair of clearances.

Damus opened the scoring for Birmingham with a 45th minute strike to even things up at halftime. He then provided the assist on Trejo's second goal with a long run down the right side before squaring a pass in the box for one of his two chances created in the match.

Meanwhile, wearing the armband for the first time this season, Pasher turned in a captain's performance by playing the final ball to set up Trejo's first goal for one of his team-leading eight completed passes in the final third. He also won five of his six duels and also led the way with three tackles won.

Week 19 marks the second Team of the Week selection for all three players with Pasher named in Week 12, Damus in Week 6 and Trejo in the first round of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup. It also is the second consecutive week that Legion FC earned multiple Team of the Week selections with defender Stephen Turnbull and goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel named for Week 17/18. Midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster was also named back in Week 3, rounding out Legion FC's honors thus far in 2025.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19

GK - Daniel Namani, San Antonio FC: The 28-year-old first-year professional tallied the third clean sheet in his fourth appearance for the club, helping San Antonio to a 1-0 victory against Tampa Bay. Namani made a pair of saves, recorded nine recoveries, completed 84% of his passes and connected on four long passes.

D - Grant Robinson, Monterey Bay FC: Robinson helped Monterey Bay to its first victory in over a month with an assist on Luke Ivanovic's opener against Orange County. The 26-year-old also completed 71% of his passes, won seven duels, recorded three recoveries and won two tackles.

D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United: The New Mexico captain converted a penalty kick in his side's 2-1 loss against Charleston on Saturday. Maples also completed 96% of his 78 passes, registered eight recoveries, connected on three long passes and won a pair of duels.

D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC: The 22-year-old assisted Cory Burke's equalizing goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw in Miami. Sargeant also completed 80% of his passes, completed six long balls, created three total chances, won three duels, reeled in three recoveries and won both of his tackles.

M - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC: The decorated Mexican midfielder tallied a goal and an assist in a single match for the first time for Sacramento. Benítez also completed 92% of his passes, won eight duels, registered three recoveries and added two clearances.

M - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery: Landry helped Charleston to a 2-1 road victory in New Mexico with 15 duels won, 10 recoveries, an 86% passing accuracy rate, six fouls earned, three tackles won, two completed dribbles and two clearances.

M - Marcos Cerato, FC Tulsa: The veteran Brazilian midfielder scored the opening goal and added an assist in Tulsa's thrilling 4-3 victory against Las Vegas. The 31-year-old completed 91% of his 45 passes, registered eight recoveries, won four duels, connected on four long passes, won all three of his tackles and recorded three clearances.

M - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC: The 21-year-old scored his first goals of the season, in the form of his first professional brace, in Las Vegas' 4-3 loss in Tulsa. Smart won seven duels, tallied five recoveries, registered four clearances, won three fouls and completed a pair of dribbles.

F - Danny Trejo, Birmingham Legion FC: Trejo tallied his first Birmingham brace in the span of seven minutes, in a 3-2 road victory in North Carolina. The 27-year-old completed 93% of his passes, registered seven recoveries, placed all three of his shots on target, won three duels and completed a pair of dribbles.

F - Sebastián Herrera, Sacramento Republic FC: Herrera tallied the fourth multi-goal-contribution match of his Sacramento career, adding a match-winning goal and an assist to Republic FC's 3-0 victory against El Paso. Herrera added 10 duels won, a 62% passing accuracy rate and three fouls won.

F - Ronaldo Damus, Birmingham Legion FC: Damus helped Birmingham to a 3-2 road victory against North Carolina with a goal and an assist in Cary. The 25-year-old finished with four duels won, three recoveries and two fouls won.

Coach - Neill Collins, Sacramento Republic FC: The first-year Sacramento head coach helped Republic FC to its fifth shutout victory across its last nine matches with a 3-0 win against El Paso, stretching its winning streak to three matches in USL Championship play.

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), TJ Presthus (HFD), Blake Willey (SAC), Tyler Pasher (BHM), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Taylor Calheira (TUL), Ates Diouf (DET)

