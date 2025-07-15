Monterey Bay Travels to Oklahoma for Fixture with FC Tulsa
July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monterey Bay FC (6-7-4, 22 points) travels to Oklahoma for a key 5:30 p.m. PT kickoff on Wednesday against FC Tulsa (7-3-4, 25 points) at ONEOK Field in Week 20 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay secured a massive three points against Orange County SC in its last time out, halting a three-match losing streak in league play at a pivotal time. It was the Crisp-and-Kelp's third win in three tries across all competitions against OC, and the side will look to use its newfound momentum heading into back-to-back league matches against FC Tulsa. Anton Søjberg got back onto the scoresheet in the win, and Luke Ivanovic bagged his second goal in the last three matches across all competitions.
FC Tulsa is doing well at the moment, currently sitting third in the Western Conference just past the midway point of the campaign. Now unbeaten in its last five outings, Tulsa survived an epic back-and-forth with Las Vegas over the weekend to win 4-3 in stoppage time at ONEOK Field. The last time Monterey Bay took the pitch at ONEOK Field was in 2024's USL Championship regular season finale, a 2-1 defeat that saw Diego Gutiérrez record his first goal contribution for the club.
The all-time head-to-head series has favored FC Tulsa through the first four meetings, with Monterey Bay FC still searching for its first win amidst a 0-2-2 record against the Oklahoma side. And both losses thus far have come at ONEOK Field, where the fixture takes us midweek - but neither of the previous two meetings in the Sooner State had stakes of this potential magnitude.
FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC
Venue: ONEOK Field; Tulsa, Oklahoma
Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025; 5:30 p.m. PT
Weather: Partly cloudy and 86°F
2025 Records
FC Tulsa (7-3-4, 25 pts, 3rd West); Monterey Bay FC (6-7-4, 22 pts, 7th West)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025
- Monterey Bay Travels to Oklahoma for Fixture with FC Tulsa - Monterey Bay FC
- Big Match Energy in Downtown Tulsa: FC Tulsa Looks to Jump to 1st Place Tomorrow Night - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Looks to Extend Their Two Game Win Streak against Tampa at Home - Hartford Athletic
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Earns Save of the Week Nomination - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Leads League with Five Team of the Week Selections, Collins Named Coach of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Daniel Namani Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Legion FC Forward Danny Trejo Named USL Championship Player of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week - Monterey Bay FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Travels to Oklahoma for Fixture with FC Tulsa
- Grant Robinson Named to USL Championship's Team of the Week
- Monterey Bay Completes Season Sweep of Orange County SC with 2-1 Victory at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Football Club Unveils 2025 CHARLY Third Kit, Inspired by the Region's Agricultural Heritage
- Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium