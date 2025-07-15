Monterey Bay Travels to Oklahoma for Fixture with FC Tulsa

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Oklahoma - Monterey Bay FC (6-7-4, 22 points) travels to Oklahoma for a key 5:30 p.m. PT kickoff on Wednesday against FC Tulsa (7-3-4, 25 points) at ONEOK Field in Week 20 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay secured a massive three points against Orange County SC in its last time out, halting a three-match losing streak in league play at a pivotal time. It was the Crisp-and-Kelp's third win in three tries across all competitions against OC, and the side will look to use its newfound momentum heading into back-to-back league matches against FC Tulsa. Anton Søjberg got back onto the scoresheet in the win, and Luke Ivanovic bagged his second goal in the last three matches across all competitions.

FC Tulsa is doing well at the moment, currently sitting third in the Western Conference just past the midway point of the campaign. Now unbeaten in its last five outings, Tulsa survived an epic back-and-forth with Las Vegas over the weekend to win 4-3 in stoppage time at ONEOK Field. The last time Monterey Bay took the pitch at ONEOK Field was in 2024's USL Championship regular season finale, a 2-1 defeat that saw Diego Gutiérrez record his first goal contribution for the club.

The all-time head-to-head series has favored FC Tulsa through the first four meetings, with Monterey Bay FC still searching for its first win amidst a 0-2-2 record against the Oklahoma side. And both losses thus far have come at ONEOK Field, where the fixture takes us midweek - but neither of the previous two meetings in the Sooner State had stakes of this potential magnitude.

FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: ONEOK Field; Tulsa, Oklahoma

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025; 5:30 p.m. PT

Weather: Partly cloudy and 86°F

2025 Records

FC Tulsa (7-3-4, 25 pts, 3rd West); Monterey Bay FC (6-7-4, 22 pts, 7th West)







