Monterey Bay Football Club Unveils 2025 CHARLY Third Kit, Inspired by the Region's Agricultural Heritage

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) today unveiled its 2025 CHARLY third kit ahead of its nationally-televised match against Orange County SC on Friday, July 11. The primary and secondary threads released earlier this year celebrated the coastal component of the club's foundation. In complement, the new third kit pays homage to the agricultural communities that define the Salinas Valley and shape the surrounding region, fully realizing Monterey Bay FC's signature Land and Sea identity.

"We are really excited to showcase the 'Land' in the Greatest Union of Land and Sea with this ag-inspired kit in collaboration with our great partners at CHARLY," said Monterey Bay FC President Mike DiGiulio. "This kit is a tribute to our ag community and partners, as well as our Salinas-based supporters groups: Los Hinchas, The Rising Tide, and Fuerza Union 831. This is something we have strived to deliver since our inception, and being able to unveil it on Ag and Country Night in front of a national audience is very special."

The 2025 CHARLY third kit, known as the Land Kit, draws its inspiration from the iconic fields and strong agricultural legacy that anchor the Salinas Valley and the greater tri-county region. The organic sage and celery green design showcases a front-panel pattern that proudly represents the prominent lettuce fields in the Salinas Valley, also known as the "Salad Bowl of the World." In addition, the bottom right of the jersey features an embossed "831" - the area code for the region and a proud number for both the club and its supporters.

"Launching Monterey Bay's new kit is a proud moment for us," said CHARLY Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "It's always exciting when we are able to venture further out from a team's past kit identity but allow them to stay true to themselves. In contrast to past water-themed designs, this natural, organic, and earth-toned design is one we believe will resonate strongly with fans."

The Land Kit is available now at mbfcshop.com. Fans can purchase it in person at the Cardinale Stadium team store on home match days beginning July 11. Adult sizes only. Single game and group tickets for the second half of the 2025 season are available now. Visit MontereyBayFC.com for more information.







