El Paso Locomotive FC ECNL Squads Feature in ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEATTLE, Washington - In their first ECNL season, three of El Paso Locomotive FC's six squads made a strong national statement in the ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle last week. The week-long soccer celebration featured more than 300 teams representing the top level of youth soccer in the country.

The U19 squad featured many younger players playing up an age class while the U15 side faced off against nationally ranked teams in every match. The U14 squad made a run all the way to the Round of 16 and finished a game shy of the National Finals in Richmond, Virginia.

"This success goes far beyond just the wins," Locomotive Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres said. "It's about resilience, talent and our entire club philosophy coming together. The teams showed they belong among the country's best both on the field in front of hundreds of college scouts and across all aspects of the program."

The tournament provided players with not only valuable on-field experience but also opportunities to continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level with many coaches and scouts in attendance.

"The ECNL Playoffs confirmed that our players are competing at a level that opens real college opportunities," Academy director Alex Pozo said. "Our players had excellent opportunities to be seen, and many engaged directly with college scouts and coaches before and after matches. Our focus must remain on developing complete student-athletes who are ready to perform, communicate and pursue the right academic fit."

Locomotive Youth Soccer hopes to build on a successful first season in ECNL and continue to open more possibilities for player on and off the pitch.

"We must all be incredibly proud of our players and teams who have come this far," Torres said. "The future is bright, and after this event, we're more motivated than ever to return next year with even more success and to remain among the very best that youth soccer in this country has to offer."







