El Paso Locomotive FC ECNL Squads Feature in ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle
July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
SEATTLE, Washington - In their first ECNL season, three of El Paso Locomotive FC's six squads made a strong national statement in the ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle last week. The week-long soccer celebration featured more than 300 teams representing the top level of youth soccer in the country.
The U19 squad featured many younger players playing up an age class while the U15 side faced off against nationally ranked teams in every match. The U14 squad made a run all the way to the Round of 16 and finished a game shy of the National Finals in Richmond, Virginia.
"This success goes far beyond just the wins," Locomotive Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres said. "It's about resilience, talent and our entire club philosophy coming together. The teams showed they belong among the country's best both on the field in front of hundreds of college scouts and across all aspects of the program."
The tournament provided players with not only valuable on-field experience but also opportunities to continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level with many coaches and scouts in attendance.
"The ECNL Playoffs confirmed that our players are competing at a level that opens real college opportunities," Academy director Alex Pozo said. "Our players had excellent opportunities to be seen, and many engaged directly with college scouts and coaches before and after matches. Our focus must remain on developing complete student-athletes who are ready to perform, communicate and pursue the right academic fit."
Locomotive Youth Soccer hopes to build on a successful first season in ECNL and continue to open more possibilities for player on and off the pitch.
"We must all be incredibly proud of our players and teams who have come this far," Torres said. "The future is bright, and after this event, we're more motivated than ever to return next year with even more success and to remain among the very best that youth soccer in this country has to offer."
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2025
- New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery Match Preview - New Mexico United
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads up the Coast to Monterey - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC ECNL Squads Feature in ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Roots Look to Make Club History in Home Matchup with Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Unveils 2025 CHARLY Third Kit, Inspired by the Region's Agricultural Heritage - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Ball State, Indy Eleven Partner to Provide Free Training and Game Access for Indiana Youth Coaches - Indy Eleven
- LouCity's Goodrum Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for June - Louisville City FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces El Jimador Spiked Bebidas as the Official Flavored Malt Beverage Partner. - Oakland Roots
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Oakland Roots SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Introduce Electrostatic Kit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC ECNL Squads Feature in ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Joseluis Villagomez to USL Academy Contract
- Late Goal Costs El Paso Locomotive FC in Copa Tejas Clash
- El Paso Locomotive FC Ready up for Texas-Sized Showdown with San Antonio FC
- Match against Rhode Island FC Moved to Friday, September 26