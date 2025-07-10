Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif., - USL Championship Mid-Season awards are live, and Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello once again has been nominated for Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year. USL Championships has opened fan voting to determine the winners across five different categories. Fans can cast their ballot now through 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 11 at USLChampionship.com.

Vote Now at USLCHAMPIONSHIP.COM

Vitiello won last year's Mid-Season fan poll and is up against some of the league's leading goalkeepers: Monterey Bay FC's Nico Campuzano, Charleston Battery's Luis Zamudio, and Louisville City's Damien Las. On Wednesday, Republic FC announced that the two-time Gold Glove winner and 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year will remain in Sacramento after signing a new multi-year contract.

The Republic FC keeper leads all nominees with a league-best -3.57 goals prevented mark and five clean sheets in 14 league appearances. Vitello is tied for the league's fewest goals conceded (12) and recorded three clean sheets in his last four matches. He was a finalist for USL May Player of the Month after two clean sheet performances - including a stretch of 270 minutes only one goal conceded.

After four straight weeks on the road,Vitiello and the Boys in Old Glory Red return to Heart Health Park to take on El Paso FC on Saturday, July 12, for the first of two State Fair matchups. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and include entry to the Fair on gameday, providing an unforgettable Summer experience for the entire family. The contest will be broadcast on FOX40, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2025

