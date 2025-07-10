Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads up the Coast to Monterey

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Friday, July 11th (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN2

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC is in strong form following a thrilling last-minute Jägermeister Cup victory over Sacramento Republic FC and a 0-0 draw away at Loudoun United FC. The draw in Virginia marked OCSC's third consecutive clean sheet, extending their unbeaten run to three matches. With seven goals scored in their last five games and 19 shots taken against Loudoun, OCSC shows no hesitation in attacking. Heading into the match, the Orange and Black boast a deep bench and versatile tactical options. Expect OCSC to continue their aggressive style as they aim to climb the standings. By capitalizing on Monterey Bay's defensive vulnerabilities and containing their key attackers, OCSC has a solid chance to secure points at home.

Both sides enter with something to prove: Monterey Bay to regain form at home, and Orange County to demonstrate they can win on the road.

OCSC returns to The Champ on July 19th for Local Heroes Night and an in-conference match against Las Vegas Lights FC.

SCENIC SHORES

Since their last encounter with OCSC in the Jägermeister Cup in May, Monterey Bay Union FC has faced challenges, posting a 1-4-0 record in their past five matches. The Crisp and Kelp have struggled defensively, conceding 10 goals during this period. However, Monterey Bay maintains a solid home record and generates an average of 1.19 expected goals (xG) per game. Currently, they hold 7th place with 19 points from 16 matches, three more than OCSC. The team aims to recapture their early-season, high-tempo attacking style, led by Mayele Malango and Paul Gindiri. Goalkeeper Nico Campuzano has faced over 70 shots, saving 52, but hasn't secured a clean sheet in his last six games.

2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-16-10

Goals Scored: 29 | Goals Allowed: 44 | Clean Sheets: 9

Players to Watch:

F Mayele Malango

M Paul Gindri

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM

Orange County SC faces Monterey Bay Union FC for the third time this season, having lost both previous encounters. Their last meeting, a 3-2 defeat in the Jägermeister Cup, was closely contested, highlighting the need for OCSC to remain defensively disciplined while capitalizing on transitional play led by Ethan Zubak, Ryan Doghman, and Cameron Dunbar. The team is healthy and cohesive, with the defensive pairing of Tom Brewitt and Vuk Latinovich gelling, allowing Doghman to create from the wing. Monterey Bay's high-pressing style leaves gaps for counters, which OCSC can exploit through quick transitions involving midfielders Chris Hegardt and Ousmane Sylla. Monterey Bay's attack, driven by Mayele Malango and Paul Gindiri, requires OCSC's defense, anchored by goalkeeper Colin Shutler, to stay organized. Neutralizing Malango and Gindiri in midfield will be key to controlling possession and dictating the game's tempo.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 6-4-2 all-time against Monterey Bay Union FC (Last 5 against Monterey Bay FC - 3-1-1)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-3 Monterey Bay Union FC (March 22nd, 2025 - Championship Soccer Stadium, CA)

Scoring Summary - Ilijah Paul 60', 74" (MB), Luke Ivanovic 90' (MB)







