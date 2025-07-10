Ball State, Indy Eleven Partner to Provide Free Training and Game Access for Indiana Youth Coaches

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







MUNCIE, Indiana - Ball State University's College of Health is partnering with Indy Eleven to offer a unique professional development opportunity for Indiana youth coaches and educators.

As part of the Coach Beyond-Indiana initiative, Ball State and Indy Eleven will host a free, in-person training session on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis. The one-hour workshop, held prior to that evening's 7 p.m. Indy Eleven match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, will focus on building positive, youth development-focused coaching practices. Attendees will receive a complimentary ticket to the game and earn Professional Growth Points (PGPs) toward their ongoing licensure requirements.

"This event is about investing in the adults who shape young people's experiences in sport and in life," said Dr. Jerry Reynolds, associate professor of social work and director of Ball State's Coach Beyond-Indiana project. "We're excited to team up with Indy Eleven to equip coaches with the knowledge and tools to make youth sports more inclusive, more positive, and more impactful."

Coach Beyond-Indiana is a statewide training initiative led by Ball State and supported by the Susan Crown Exchange and The Ohio State University's LiFE Sports Program. All Coach Beyond-IN programming is free to participants and offers research-based guidance on topics such as athlete mental health, performance anxiety, and abuse prevention.

"We are proud to support this initiative with Ball State University and welcome youth coaches and educators to Carroll Stadium," said Greg Stremlaw, president and chief executive officer of Indy Eleven. "Coaches play a critical role in the development of young athletes, and it's a privilege to help provide this resource to our local communities."

Those interested in participating in the workshop and obtaining a complimentary Indy Eleven ticket can email Dr. Reynolds at jfreynolds@bsu.edu.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.