Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC faces off against Birmingham Legion in Week 19 of the USL Championship regular season on Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will air live on SiriusXM FC and ESPN+.

The match marks the beginning of a three-match home stand for NCFC after back-to-back road matches. NCFC is looking to get back to winning ways after falling to Charleston Battery on the road during Week 18.

At the halfway point of the season, NCFC sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 7W-5L-2D (23 points).

Twelve different players have found the scoresheet for NCFC this season. Pedro Dolabella and Evan Conway lead the group with three goals apiece, while Rafa Mentzingen and Louis Perez each have two. Eight others have one strike on the season.

Mikey Maldonado has been a standout player in the first half of the season. The midfielder has recorded six assists, tied for second-most in the league, while creating 28 chances for NCFC's attack.

Jake McGuire continues to lock down the goal, saving 39 of 53 shots faced while conceding 15. With a save percentage of 71.7%, McGuire has the eighth-best percentage in the league this season.

SCOUTING BIRMINGHAM

Head Coach Mark Briggs is in his first season with the club after Birmingham parted ways with Tom Soehn in April. Briggs has a wealth of coaching experience in the USL Championship, splitting time between Real Monarchs, where he won 2017 USL Coach of the Year, and Sacramento Republic FC.

Birmingham has had a sluggish start to the season, posting a record of 3W-7L-6D (15 points) and sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ronaldo Damus has been a bright spot for the Birmingham attack so far this season. The forward has scored seven goals this season while on loan from GIF Sundsvall.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC remains at home in Week 20, taking on Indy Eleven on Friday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. In the previous meeting, Conor Donovan scored the stoppage-time equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw. Tickets for the match are available.







