New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery Match Preview

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United returns home Saturday night, for a showdown against Eastern Conference foe Charleston Battery. After a 1-0 defeat on the road to Pittsburgh last weekend where United conceded a late goal, they look to bounce back in the Land of Enchantment.

United has been strong at home this season, posting a 4W-1L-1D record in front of nearly 10,000 fans per match. With the playoff race heating up, United can have a chance to make a statement. The Black and Yellow continue to lead the USL in average possession (62.7%), and rank second in clean sheets behind the steady hands of goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and his backline. New Mexico's Defense has made their presence known throughout the year.

United's attack has been quietly productive this season. Winger Mukwelle Akale has amassed as many goal contributions as he did last year just halfway through this season - 10 in 18 games. Another player to spotlight is fellow winger Fernando, coming off a USL Championship Player of the Month nomination for the month of June. The Brazilian leads the side in goals (4), making his mark early in his United debut season. Other honorable mentions include attacking midfielder Marlon Vargas, who bagged two goals in his last four appearances, and super-sub McKinze Gaines, who assisted Fernando in United's game-winning goal against San Antonio FC.

Milestone Watch

Tambakis is two clean sheets away from setting the record for most shutouts in USL Championship regular season history. The Greek Goat is just one shy from tying the all-time leader Evan Newton, who sits at the top with 58. On another note, two saves would extend Tambi's USL Championship all-time saves record to 650.

Albuquerque's own Sergio Rivas is on the brink of hitting 10,000 USL Championship regular season minutes. Rivas is 327 minutes away, meaning he won't achieve the milestone in this match. However, significant minutes this Saturday can draw him one step closer.

About Charleston Battery

Charleston Battery enters Saturday's match second in the Eastern Conference, showcasing one of the league's best offenses. The Battery averages a league-high 2.1 goals per match, and big chances created (42) in the Championship. Forward Cal Jennings and attacking midfielder Juan Torres make up for 24 of Charleston's goal contributions across 16 matches. The duo up top is the most dangerous attacking pair in the USL this season.

Up Next for United

After Saturday's showdown with Charleston, New Mexico United heads back on the road to Connecticut to face Hartford Athletic on Wednesday, July 30. United's next home match is on Saturday, Aug 16, against the Las Vegas Lights FC, which will mark New Mexico United's 100th match at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.







