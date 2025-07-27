New Mexico United Comes Back from Behind to Defeat San Antonio FC in Penalty Shootout

July 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat San Antonio FC in a penalty shootout in the final round of USL Jägermeister Cup group play. Despite winning two points and finishing second place in Group C, United was eliminated from the tournament. Instead, Birmingham Legion FC and Louisville City FC advance to the knockout rounds as the best second-place finishers.

San Antonio fired things off in the 8th minute, when former U.S. Men's National Team forward Juan Agudelo slotted a one-time finish past goalkeeper Alex Tambakis. United would go on to create their most dangerous chance in the first half during stoppage time. Forward Thomas Amang shot at what seemed an open net, but San Antonio shot-stopper Joseph Batrouni swatted the attempt with a flying glove. He kept the scoreline at 1-0 in the home side's favor going into the half.

Agudelo doubled SAFC's lead just four minutes into the second half after a miscue from United captain Talen Maples. The hosts would go on to hit the post twice, and forced a save from Tambakis that hit the crossbar through the end of regulation. Notably, Tambakis produced four great saves that powered the Black & Yellow to a late push.

Similarly to the last meeting between these two sides back in June, United scored a pair of goals in stoppage time. Debutant Valentin Noël, who was announced as a new signing from Las Vegas Light FC Friday, scored in his debut from the bench to draw NMU closer to San Antonio. And seven minutes later, winger Dayonn Harris scored an equalizer off a volley from a headed cross by Maples. Harris, who subbed on to play his first minutes since his ACL injury 348 days ago, took the Black and Yellow to its third penalty shootout in Jägermeister Cup play.

Forward Greg Hurst stepped up to kick the opening penalty, and he banked it. Tambakis saved SAFC midfielder Jorge Hernandez' cheeky panenka attempt. Then, winger Mukwelle Akale converted his penalty, followed by San Antonio captain Mitchell Taintor's miss. Maples would go on to score a third for United, and SAFC defender Harvey Neville missed the frame after. The shootout ended in a 3-0 win for New Mexico.

Up next, New Mexico United travels to Connecticut to face off against Hartford Athletic. United will look to pick up the pace in league play, aiming to win their first win June 21. New Mexico vs. Hartford Athletic will kick off at 6:00 PM MT on Wednesday 7/30. You can watch the game live on CBS Sports Network.







