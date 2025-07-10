Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces El Jimador Spiked Bebidas as the Official Flavored Malt Beverage Partner.
July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots and Soul are thrilled to announce el Jimador Spiked Bebidas is returning as both the Club and United Soccer League's Official Flavored Malt Beverage Partner. The tequila-inspired drinks come in bold, refreshing flavors like Lime Margarita and Grapefruit Paloma providing fans with a fun and exciting beverage perfect for watching games at home or tailgating.
"We're excited to partner with el Jimador Spiked Bebidas again and provide our fans a high-energy, music-driven experience with our official DJ Shabazz" stated Oakland Roots and Soul Vice President, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore "el Jimador Spiked Bebidas are a refreshing way for our fans to cool off during the hot summer of Soul."
el Jimador Spiked Bebidas have a strong, visible fan presence at each Roots home game by being the presenting partner of Oakland Roots official in-stadium DJ. The brand also hosted the "Soul Bar," giving fans the chance to enjoy Spiked Bebidas while watching Soul games at Merritt College. Beyond the in-stadium experience, el Jimador are teaming up with Roots and Soul to create original social media content-bringing exciting moments to fans both on and off the pitch.
"Our partnership with Oakland Roots and Soul SC is a natural fit for Spiked Bebidas, both brands celebrate community and unforgettable experiences. We're proud to be part of the matchday atmosphere and ready to bring the flavor to fans all season long." stated el Jimador Spiked Bebidas' Brand Manager, Alyssa Ramirez.
Please Drink Responsibly.
EL JIMADOR and its respective flavor names are registered trademarks of Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc.©2025 Brown-Forman Beverages, Louisville KY El Jimador Premium Flavored Malt Beverage, 5.9% Alc. By Vol. To find out more about responsible consumption, visit Responsibility.org.
