Rowdies Introduce Electrostatic Kit

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are excited to introduce the "Electrostatic Kit" as the club's new third kit for the 2025 season. Created in collaboration with the Rowdies exclusive apparel partner, CHARLY the Electrostatic Kit embodies energy, power, and the electrifying bonds between the Rowdies and Tampa Bay.

The Electrostatic Kit - which will be worn for the first time this Saturday, July 12 in the Rowdies road matchup versus San Antonio FC - was conceived as a nod to Tampa Bay's reputation as the Lightning Capital of North America. Florida averages over one million lightning flashes per year, with the majority occurring in the Central Florida corridor dubbed "Lightning Alley" from May through September.

"The Electrostatic Kit captures the intensity and limitless energy of Tampa Bay," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "Inspired by the raw power of lightning, the kit symbolizes the spark behind every brilliant moment on the field, the passion of our loyal supporters, and our region's steadfast spirit. We're thankful to our partners at CHARLY for helping bring this kit to life."

Primarily a cool, dark gray evoking the daily storm clouds that fill Tampa Bay's horizon in the summer months, the jersey also features sharp black and electric neon green streaks throughout, representing crackling bolts of lightning flashing across the night sky. The electric neon green is also highlighted on the collar, sleeve cuffs, and as accents along the side of the jersey.

Fans will also notice design elements unique to the Rowdies on the kit. The "Come on you Rowdies" rallying cry, adopted by the fans in the modern era, is showcased on the left sleeve as "COYR" in sleek silver. An embossed, dark gray version of the commemorative Rowdies 50th anniversary crest can also be found near the bottom right hem of the jersey.

"We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and the movement, passion, and energy that this kit captures," said Gerardo Lango, International Apparel Design Manager for CHARLY.

The Electrostatic Kit is now available for purchase exclusively from The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium and online at TheBayRepublic.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2025

Rowdies Introduce Electrostatic Kit - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.