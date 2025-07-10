LouCity's Goodrum Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for June
July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
The USL Championship today announced that Louisville City FC forward Phillip Goodrum has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball with five goals through six total matches.
Goodrum scored five goals in five league appearances, averaging a goal every 74.6 minutes while posting a shooting accuracy rate of 88.9% and a shot conversion rate of 55.6% for a goals added mark of +1.19.
The veteran USL Championship goalscorer kicked off his month with a goal in Louisville's 2-1 victory against Tampa Bay on June 7 before recording the first perfect hat trick in LouCity history in a 4-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC and scoring his fifth goal of the month in a loss against North Carolina FC on June 20.
"I'm in a good stretch of form," Goodrum said. "It comes in ebbs and flows, and right now I'm feeling good. The guys seem to be finding me in the right spots, and I'm putting the ball into the back of the net."
"He's a goal scorer. When you look at the form that he's in, he's doing what we believe he can do, and he knows he can do," Louisville head coach Danny Cruz said of Goodrum. "Not only is he doing that, he's defending like an animal, he's working his ass off on both sides of the ball. Defenders don't want to deal with him because he's a menace."
Goodrum earned 46% of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com. Loudoun United FC midfielder Abdellatif Aboukoura finished second on 23% with four goals in five appearances, while New Mexico United midfielder Luiz Fernando finished third on 16% with four goal contributions in four matches.
Nominee Fan Vote Weight Media Vote Weight USL Vote Weight Total Vote
Phillip Goodrum (LOU) 15% 8% 83% 20% 75% 19% 46%
Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN) 25% 13% 17% 4% 25% 6% 23%
Luiz Fernando (NM) 31% 16% 0% 0% 0% 0% 16%
MD Myers (CHS) 29% 15% 0% 0% 0% 0% 15%
Louisville City FC forward Phillip Goodrum
(Drew Hill)
