Roots Look to Make Club History in Home Matchup with Phoenix Rising FC

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Roots finish up their three-game homestand this Saturday, July 12th at 7 PM PT when conference foes Phoenix Rising FC visit the Coliseum for a regular season duel.

Oakland has been on an unprecedented hot streak as of late, winning three straight across all competitions and having not conceded a single goal from open play in any of their last four regular season fixtures.

But Roots are looking to extend their hot streak to a length never before achieved by the club. With a victory, Oakland will have won four straight matches - something they have never done before.

Phoenix will be an interesting test to reach that milestone.

While Rising are dealing with a bit of a stumble as of late - having gone winless in their last three regular season matchups and recently acquiring Roots' unwanted crown as the USL Championship leaders in goals conceded - Phoenix has historically been a tough team for Roots to deal with.

Oakland has gone winless in their last four meetings with Rising, with their most recent victory in the series dating all the way back to September of the 2022 season, and holding a 2-3-5 record against Phoenix in the all-time series.

The path to victory is clear for Roots, however. Oakland's strength in recent matches has been their nigh impenetrable defense, with goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh's five clean sheets in 2025 already matching the team total for the entire 2024 season.

Phoenix failed to register a shot on target in their last league match, an 0-1 loss to Lexington SC, and their lackluster offensive output in general presents a favorable opportunity for Roots to reach their fourth straight win.

Following the match, Roots will hit the road for a single regular season fixture at Loudon United FC on July 19th before returning to the Coliseum on July 26th for what could be their final appearance in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup as Oakland prepares to host Orange County SC for a Group Stage battle.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2025

