Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (5-7-4, 19 points) returns to action against in-state Western Conference rivals Orange County SC (5-6-2, 17 points) on Friday at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff on Ag and Country Night is set for 6:00 p.m. PT in Week 19 of the 2025 USL Championship campaign. Friday's match will be nationally broadcast live on ESPN2. Monterey Bay set to debut a brand new third kit in the third meeting in all competitions between the sides this season.

In the club's most recent match away from home in Indianapolis last weekend, Monterey Bay fell 3-0 to Indy Eleven to mark a third consecutive loss in league play. Piling onto the misfortune, goalkeeper Nico Campuzano was forced out of the match just before the end of the first half due to injury. Now looking to bounce back from its worst defeat of the season, Monterey Bay welcomes Orange County SC back to Seaside for the second time this season (third meeting overall).

The Crisp-and-Kelp have gotten the better of OC in each of the two previous matchups, but Monterey Bay has its work cut out for it if the club wants to successfully complete the season sweep. Monterey Bay FC currently owns a slight edge in the fixture through eight meetings in all competitions with a 4-3-1 record against OC, including a 10-8 advantage in goals and a 2-1-1 mark in Seaside.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025; 6:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 62°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (5-7-4, 19 pts, 7th West); Orange County SC (5-6-2, 17 pts, 9th Conference)







