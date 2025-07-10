Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium
July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (5-7-4, 19 points) returns to action against in-state Western Conference rivals Orange County SC (5-6-2, 17 points) on Friday at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff on Ag and Country Night is set for 6:00 p.m. PT in Week 19 of the 2025 USL Championship campaign. Friday's match will be nationally broadcast live on ESPN2. Monterey Bay set to debut a brand new third kit in the third meeting in all competitions between the sides this season.
In the club's most recent match away from home in Indianapolis last weekend, Monterey Bay fell 3-0 to Indy Eleven to mark a third consecutive loss in league play. Piling onto the misfortune, goalkeeper Nico Campuzano was forced out of the match just before the end of the first half due to injury. Now looking to bounce back from its worst defeat of the season, Monterey Bay welcomes Orange County SC back to Seaside for the second time this season (third meeting overall).
The Crisp-and-Kelp have gotten the better of OC in each of the two previous matchups, but Monterey Bay has its work cut out for it if the club wants to successfully complete the season sweep. Monterey Bay FC currently owns a slight edge in the fixture through eight meetings in all competitions with a 4-3-1 record against OC, including a 10-8 advantage in goals and a 2-1-1 mark in Seaside.
Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Friday, July 11, 2025; 6:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Clear and 62°F
2025 Records
Monterey Bay FC (5-7-4, 19 pts, 7th West); Orange County SC (5-6-2, 17 pts, 9th Conference)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2025
- Monterey Bay Football Club Unveils 2025 CHARLY Third Kit, Inspired by the Region's Agricultural Heritage - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Ball State, Indy Eleven Partner to Provide Free Training and Game Access for Indiana Youth Coaches - Indy Eleven
- LouCity's Goodrum Voted USL Championship Player of the Month for June - Louisville City FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces El Jimador Spiked Bebidas as the Official Flavored Malt Beverage Partner. - Oakland Roots
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Oakland Roots SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Introduce Electrostatic Kit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Football Club Unveils 2025 CHARLY Third Kit, Inspired by the Region's Agricultural Heritage
- Monterey Bay Hosts Orange County SC on Ag and Country Night at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Defeated in Indianapolis
- Monterey Bay Travels to Indianapolis for Eastern Conference Contest
- Monterey Bay's Comeback Falls Short in Oakland