LouCity's Cruz Voted USL Championship Coach of the Month for June

July 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC Head Coach Danny Cruz

The USL Championship today announced that Louisville City FC's Danny Cruz has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for June after leading LouCity to its first five-win month since July 2021.

Cruz's side won five out of six matches across all competitions to move into first place in the race for the USL Championship Players' Shield while scoring a league-high 14 goals across all competitions. Following league victories against Tampa Bay, Rhode Island, Birmingham and Loudoun, LouCity rounded out its six-match month with a USL Jägermeister Cup victory against North Carolina.

"When we look at the mentality of our group, and when we look at the understanding that every single player on our roster matters, and when you get the chance and your number's called, you have to take it," Cruz said. "I think that's something that makes me really, really proud; this group is deep, they push one another every day, and they're getting results in a collective way.

"We talk about 'no excuses' and the players certainly have yet to give one, and I think that's the power of the group, that's the strength of the group. I'm really proud of the way that they've handled the last couple of months."

Cruz earned the award with 38% of the ballot. FC Tulsa's Luke Spencer finished second on 33% after leading his side to an unbeaten 2-0-1 month.

The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group responsible for 50% of the overall vote.

