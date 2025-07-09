Lexington SC, Louisville FC, Republic Bank Kick off Food Frive Ahead of Commonwealth Cup Clash

Lexington SC, Louisville City FC and Republic Bank are partnering on a food drive benefitting two local food banks ahead of a matchup between the rival clubs later this month.

Participants can drop off non-perishable food items at select Republic Bank locations in Louisville and Lexington from Wednesday, July 9, through Wednesday, July 23.

The drive puts a charitable spin on the new rivalry, offering fans the chance to show their club pride and competitive spirit by donating more than the other side.

In Lexington, items will go to God's Pantry Food Bank, with drop off at four Republic Bank branch locations:

Andover Republic Bank

3098 Helmsdale Place Lexington, KY 40509

Chevy Chase Republic Bank

641 E. Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40504

Harrodsburg Republic Bank

2401 Harrodsburg Road Lexington, KY 40504

Tates Creek Republic Bank

3608 Walden Drive Lexington, KY 40517

In Louisville, donated items will support Dare to Care. Republic Bank will host drop off sites at five branch locations:

Corporate Center Republic Bank

601 W. Market Street Louisville, KY 40202

St. Matthews Republic Bank

3726 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207

Hurstbourne Republic Bank

661 S,. Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40299

Dixie Highway Republic Bank

5250 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216

Jeffersontown Republic Bank

3811 Ruckreigel Parkway Louisville, KY 40299

LouCity and Lexington will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Lexington SC Stadium in the second meeting of The Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank. A new Commonwealth Cup trophy will go to the winning side across a two-leg series that started with LouCity's 2-0 victory back in May.







