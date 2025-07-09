Lexington SC, Louisville FC, Republic Bank Kick off Food Frive Ahead of Commonwealth Cup Clash
Lexington SC, Louisville City FC and Republic Bank are partnering on a food drive benefitting two local food banks ahead of a matchup between the rival clubs later this month.
Participants can drop off non-perishable food items at select Republic Bank locations in Louisville and Lexington from Wednesday, July 9, through Wednesday, July 23.
The drive puts a charitable spin on the new rivalry, offering fans the chance to show their club pride and competitive spirit by donating more than the other side.
In Lexington, items will go to God's Pantry Food Bank, with drop off at four Republic Bank branch locations:
Andover Republic Bank
3098 Helmsdale Place Lexington, KY 40509
Chevy Chase Republic Bank
641 E. Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40504
Harrodsburg Republic Bank
2401 Harrodsburg Road Lexington, KY 40504
Tates Creek Republic Bank
3608 Walden Drive Lexington, KY 40517
In Louisville, donated items will support Dare to Care. Republic Bank will host drop off sites at five branch locations:
Corporate Center Republic Bank
601 W. Market Street Louisville, KY 40202
St. Matthews Republic Bank
3726 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
Hurstbourne Republic Bank
661 S,. Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40299
Dixie Highway Republic Bank
5250 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216
Jeffersontown Republic Bank
3811 Ruckreigel Parkway Louisville, KY 40299
LouCity and Lexington will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Lexington SC Stadium in the second meeting of The Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank. A new Commonwealth Cup trophy will go to the winning side across a two-leg series that started with LouCity's 2-0 victory back in May.
LouCity's Cruz Voted USL Championship Coach of the Month for June
Republic FC Inks Danny Vitiello and Jared Timmer to New Multi-Year Contracts
