Late Stoppage-Time Goal Earns Lexington SC a Hard-Fought Draw

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC continued their road campaign tonight playing against Miami FC at the Pitbull Stadium. The game featured high intensity and offensive advances from both sides of the pitch which led to a 1-1 draw.

After 24 minutes of back-and-forth possession, Miami broke the deadlock. Forward #9 Francisco Bonfiglio placed the ball into the bottom left corner of the Lexington net, he was assisted by #26 Lucas Melano.

In the remainder of the 1st half, Lexington SC searched for an equalizer. Forward #71 Michael Adedokun drove the ball up the left side and crossed it in finding #11 Marcus Epps in the box. As Epps tried to flick the ball to a teammate, the ball was blocked by a Miami defender leading to a corner taken by Adedokun, which was cleared by Miami.

As the first half ended, Miami's early goal remained the only one on the board, despite chances from both sides.

Defensively, Miami opted to "park the bus" midway through the second half, reinforcing their backline with an extra defender. This decision worked in their favor as they fended off numerous LSC offensive attacks.

In a late push to equalize, LSC defender #24 Kieran Sargeant delivered a well-placed ball into the box, where #99 Cory Burke rose above the defense and headed it past the Miami goalkeeper finding the back of the net.

The rest of stoppage time remained scoreless, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lexington SC continues their stretch of away games as they take on Sacramento Republic FC. The match is set to kick off at 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19.







