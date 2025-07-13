New Mexico United Falls to Charleston Battery, 2-1, at Home
July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell by a score of 1-2 to Charleston Battery on Saturday night in front of over 11,000 fans. United maintained total possession with a 56.7%- 43.3% advantage, but Charleston's powerhouse offense was able to break through New Mexico United's defensive line to ultimately win the match.
After an hour thunderstorm delay, Zico Bailey was quick to get the ïÃÂ¬ÃÂrst shot of the game at the two minute mark that was just wide. Later during the 24th minute, United Forward Thomas Amang had a good look on goal that sailed over the crossbar. In the 30th minute, the ïÃÂ¬ÃÂrst card of many was shown to United's Marlon Vargas. In the 38th minute Charleston's Juan Torres had a good look on target but was blocked by Alex Tambakis.
Three minutes into the second half Charleston broke the tie with an own goal from United's Ousman Jabang.
United would respond in the 62nd minute after a successful penalty scored by Captain Talen Maples to even up the score. Just ïÃÂ¬ÃÂve minutes later, Charleston would respond with a header from Rubio Rubin, assisted by Cal Jennings.
Greg Hurst made his return from injury, subbing into the match in the 76th minute of the game.
Hurst had one shot on target in his 14 minutes on the pitch.
Up next, after almost a two week break, New Mexico United will head to San Antonio FC for the fourth round of the USL Jagermeister cup. In a crucial match up, New Mexico United will be
eager to secure the win, earning the needed three points to secure advancement to the knockout stages of the USL Jagermeister Cup.
New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC will kick off at 7:00 PM MT on Saturday 7/26 on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2025
- San Antonio FC Shuts out Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Rising Roars Back to Down Oakland Roots SC, 2-1, at Oakland Coliseum - Phoenix Rising FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Charleston Battery, 2-1, at Home - New Mexico United
- Republic FC Blanks El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland's Win Streak Snapped at Three as Roots Fall 1-2 at Home to Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall Short Against Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Falls to Charleston Battery, 2-1, at Home
- New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery Match Preview
- New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic
- New Mexico United Releases Camo Merchandise Collection
- New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois Loaned to North Texas SC