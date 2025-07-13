New Mexico United Falls to Charleston Battery, 2-1, at Home

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell by a score of 1-2 to Charleston Battery on Saturday night in front of over 11,000 fans. United maintained total possession with a 56.7%- 43.3% advantage, but Charleston's powerhouse offense was able to break through New Mexico United's defensive line to ultimately win the match.

After an hour thunderstorm delay, Zico Bailey was quick to get the ïÃÂ¬ÃÂrst shot of the game at the two minute mark that was just wide. Later during the 24th minute, United Forward Thomas Amang had a good look on goal that sailed over the crossbar. In the 30th minute, the ïÃÂ¬ÃÂrst card of many was shown to United's Marlon Vargas. In the 38th minute Charleston's Juan Torres had a good look on target but was blocked by Alex Tambakis.

Three minutes into the second half Charleston broke the tie with an own goal from United's Ousman Jabang.

United would respond in the 62nd minute after a successful penalty scored by Captain Talen Maples to even up the score. Just ïÃÂ¬ÃÂve minutes later, Charleston would respond with a header from Rubio Rubin, assisted by Cal Jennings.

Greg Hurst made his return from injury, subbing into the match in the 76th minute of the game.

Hurst had one shot on target in his 14 minutes on the pitch.

Up next, after almost a two week break, New Mexico United will head to San Antonio FC for the fourth round of the USL Jagermeister cup. In a crucial match up, New Mexico United will be

eager to secure the win, earning the needed three points to secure advancement to the knockout stages of the USL Jagermeister Cup.

New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC will kick off at 7:00 PM MT on Saturday 7/26 on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.