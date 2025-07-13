Hounds Play Back-And-Forth Draw for National TV Audience

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds completed an unbeaten homestand, but the team came away wanting more after a late goal led to a 2-2 draw with Loudoun United FC this evening at Highmark Stadium.

Augi Williams scored from the penalty mark, and Robbie Mertz put the Hounds (6-6-3) ahead in the second half, but Ben Mines scored in second-half stoppage time for Loudoun (8-5-3), which got the opening goal from Riley Bidois.

The Hounds completed their four-game run at home with a 3-0-1 mark after today's match, which was shown nationally on CBS Sports Network, and the team is now 7-2-1 at home in all competitions in 2025.

First half

Loudoun got the jump on the Hounds in the seventh minute with a clinical finish, as Wesley Leggett hit a low cross from the right for Bidois to apply a one-touch finish in front of goal to put the Hounds behind for the first time in the current run of four home matches.

But minutes later, the team got its chance to pull level after an awkward play from a Mertz corner kick delivery. Mertz struck a curling ball toward the front of goal, and as bodies collided in the box, Loudoun defender Yanis Leerman's arm raised into the air and struck the ball. That compelled referee Elton Garcia to immediately point to the penalty spot, and Williams converted the 12th-minute penalty for his third goal of the season.

The Hounds continued to create chances late in the half. Luke Biasi found the chest of Williams with a long pass to the back post, but Loudoun goalie Hugo Fauroux came off his line to make the save by pushing Williams' shot around the post. Danny Griffin also had an attempt as he carried the ball toward goal in the 45th minute, but his low, hard shot was too close to Fauroux.

Second half

Action in the second half started a little slower, and both teams went to the bench shortly after the hour mark in a match that began with temperatures just below 90.

The Hounds started creating a flurry of chances in the 70th minute, starting with a close-range header by Bertin Jacquesson that went just over the bar. Perrin Barnes, who also served the pass on the previous play, then found Mertz and the back post for a header that was saved.

Mertz wouldn't be denied in the 73rd minute, when he received a pass from Griffin running into the left side of the box. His first shot was blocked by a defender in front, but he quickly adjusted to the rebound to knock home his fourth of the season and his second in as many games.

Hounds goalkeeper Eric Dick made the save of the match in the 88th minute, as he flashed a glove high at the last minute to deny Bibi Karamoko on a close attempt through traffic in the box.

But Loudoun would get the tying goal two minutes into stoppage time. Beto Ydrach made a good sliding tackle to prevent Florian Valot from getting a shot away at the top of the box, but the loose ball escaped to the feet of Mines, who had time and space to finish.

Modelo Man of the Match

Jackson Walti put in a strong ball-winning performance on a very humid afternoon, winning 8 of 9 duels and all three of his tackles. He also won possession four times and earned three free kicks with his play in the middle of the park.

What's next?

After four straight in the Steel City, the Motor City is the Hounds' next destination for a 7 p.m. meeting Friday, July 18 with Detroit City FC (5-6-5) that will be shown on ESPN2. The Hounds won their last meeting with Detroit, 2-0, on June 7 in Pittsburgh.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Luke Biasi (Max Broughton 87'), Jackson Walti (Jorge Garcia 90+4'), Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes (Brigham Larsen 88'); Robbie Mertz (Junior Etou 87'), Charles Ahl (Bradley Sample 67'); Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 88')

Loudoun United FC lineup (4-3-3) - Hugo Fauroux; Kwame Awuah, Cole Turner (Jeremy Garay 81'), Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey; Moses Nyeman (Ben Mines 72'), Tommy McCabe (Robby Dambrot 72'), Drew Skundrich (Alex Nagy 81'); Florian Valot, Riley Bidois (Pedro Santos 63'), Wesley Leggett (Bibi Karamoko 63')

Scoring summary

LDN - Riley Bidois 7' (Wesley Leggett)

PIT - Augi Williams 12' (penalty)

PIT - Robbie Mertz 73'

LDN - Ben Mines 90+2'

Discipline summary

PIT - Luke Biasi 45' (caution - reckless foul)

LDN - Drew Skundrich 77' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Bradley Sample 78' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Guillaume Vacter 82' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Junior Etou 90+6' (caution - reckless foul)







