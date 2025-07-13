FC Tulsa Edge Las Vegas in 4-3 Thriller

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa emerged victorious in a wild seven-goal contest against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night, securing a 4-3 win thanks to a stoppage-time own goal that capped off a dramatic USL Championship battle. Goals from Marcos Serrato, Jamie Webber, and Taylor Calheira powered the comeback after Tulsa surrendered a 2-0 lead.

Aggressive Start, Then a Sudden Shift

Tulsa got off to a flying start with two goals inside the opening 16 minutes. Marcos Serrato opened the scoring with a well-placed strike before Jamie Webber doubled the advantage, capitalizing on sustained pressure and intensity from the hosts.

But Las Vegas responded with clinical finishing of their own. Johnny Rodriguez pulled one back in the 32nd minute, and Shawn Smart turned the game on its head with goals in first-half stoppage time and the 62nd minute to put the visitors up 3-2.

Calheira Levels It, Gärtig Seals It for Tulsa

With the game hanging in the balance, forward Taylor Calheira drew FC Tulsa level in the 76th minute, notching his fifth goal of the season with a composed finish following sustained pressure in the final third.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Tulsa's persistence paid off when a dangerous cross into the box forced Las Vegas defender Elias Gärtig to miscue a clearance into his own net, sealing all three points for the home side.

"I don't feel like it was our best game," said Head Coach Luke Spencer. "But I thought we showed some real resilience, some togetherness, and found a way to win. The subs brought energy and personality, and that's contagious. When players come off the bench and bring that communication and encouragement, the rest of the group feels it-and tonight, they responded."

Key Moments

9' - Serrato finishes early chance for Tulsa (TUL 1-0)

16' - Webber strikes to double the lead (TUL 2-0)

32' - Rodriguez gets one back for Vegas (TUL 2-1)

45+2' - Smart levels the match in stoppage time (2-2)

62' - Smart completes brace to give Vegas the lead (TUL 2-3)

76' - Calheira equalizes with fifth goal of season (TUL 3-3)

90+2' - Own goal by Gärtig wins it for Tulsa (TUL 4-3)

What This Means

The win moves FC Tulsa to 6-4-3 on the season (22 points), extending their unbeaten run to seven matches and strengthening their standing in the Western Conference playoff race. The team now shifts focus to its next matchup-a midweek showdown at home against Monterey Bay FC on Wednesday, July 16.







