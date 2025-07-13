Republic FC Blanks El Paso Locomotive FC

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After four games on the road, the Indomitable Club returned to Heart Health Park and served up an impressive win with the sights and sounds of the California State Fair in the background. A 3-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC moves Republic FC up the Western Conference table - and only 2 points out of second place. The full team defensive effort tallied another clean sheet, the fifth in league play.

Head coach Neill Collins added his name to the league's 100-win club. The Scotsman is the youngest coach to reach this accomplishment (41 years, 10 months, 10 days), the fourth in league history to reach the milestone.

Collins' side picked up with its relentless press from the opening whistle. The whistle created a choppy first half with 18 fouls, but Republic FC would work toward El Paso's net all night. In the 39th minute, a cross from Rodrigo Lopez found Russell Cicerone on the back post. The ball drifted across the face of goal, with Sebastian Herrera's first attempt to put the Quails up one, but the chance ended without a score. Herrera's persistence was rewarded just before the halftime whistle. In the 44th minute, a costly midfield turnover turned into the opening score. Michel Benitez picked up a streaking Herrera across the box for a slotted shot to the back post past Jamali Waite.

El Paso nearly found its first goal in the 72nd minute. A quick cross from the flank found an attacker all alone for a close shot on target. Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year Nominee Danny Vitiello parried the shot away keeping the Quails on top. The Indomitable Club didn't sit back after the near-equalizer. In the 75th minute, a pass from homegrown talent Blake Willey to Michel Benítez doubled the score. Benítez curled a Goal of the Week candidate into the top right corner and sent Heart Health Park into a frenzy. The goal marked another historic milestone for the club as Willey recorded his second consecutive assist, making the midfielder the youngest player in club history to two assists (18 years, 2 months, 13 days).

With the match closing out and ticking into stoppage time, the Indomitable Club shut the door in the 92nd minute. A clearance out fell to Sebastian Herrera who danced around one defender before unselfishly slotting it to second-half substitute Cristian Parano who made no mistake and tucked it away to cap out the night.

The Indomitable Club will return home next Saturday to host Lexington SC in the second and final match during the California State Fair. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and include entry to the Fair on gameday, providing an unforgettable Summer experience for the entire family. The contest will also be broadcast on FOX40, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 3 - 0 El Paso Locomotive FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

July 12, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Michel Benítez) 44', Michel Benítez (Blake Willey) 75', Cristian Parano (Sebastian Herrera) 90+2'; ELP - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Michel Benítez (caution) 10', Freddy Kleemann (caution) 33', Jared Mazzola (caution) 90+3'; ELP - Tony Alfaro (caution) 16', Gabi Torres (caution) 85'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann (Chibi Ukaegbu 45'), Jared Timmer, Michel Benítez, AJ Edwards (Jack Gurr 61'), Blake Willey (Dominik Wanner 82'), Nick Ross, Rodrigo López (C) (Luis Felipe 67'), Russell Cicerone (Cristian Parano 61'), Sebastián Herrera

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Ryan Spaulding, Trevor Amann, Rayan Djédjé

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 24, Corner Kicks: 13, Offsides: 2

El Paso Locomotive FC: Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro (Gabi Torres 45'), Noah Dollenmayer, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 67'), Eric Calvillo (C), Kofi Twumasi, Ricky Ruiz, Frank Daroma, Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter (Beto Avila 55'), Frank Lopez (Robert Coronado 78')

Unused Substitutes: Sebastian Mora, Bryan Romero, Omar Mora

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 0, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 9, Offsides: 2

