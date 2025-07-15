Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington Sporting Club has released the limited-edition throwback Icicle Kit, inspired by the University of Kentucky basketball team. Featuring a bold royal blue design with crisp white accents, this kit celebrates Bluegrass greatness in true Lexington SC style.

Crafted for performance and designed with legacy in mind, the Icicle Kit blends classic inspiration with modern energy - whether you're repping from the stands or dominating on the pitch.

When:

Available now while supplies last

Where to Purchase:

https://shop.lexsporting.com/products/96-ice-kit







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.