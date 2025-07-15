Introducing the Icicle Kit: A Tribute to Bluegrass Greatness
July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington Sporting Club has released the limited-edition throwback Icicle Kit, inspired by the University of Kentucky basketball team. Featuring a bold royal blue design with crisp white accents, this kit celebrates Bluegrass greatness in true Lexington SC style.
Crafted for performance and designed with legacy in mind, the Icicle Kit blends classic inspiration with modern energy - whether you're repping from the stands or dominating on the pitch.
When:
Available now while supplies last
Where to Purchase:
https://shop.lexsporting.com/products/96-ice-kit
