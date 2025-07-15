San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Daniel Namani Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Daniel Namani has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench after the team's 1-0 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rowdies last Saturday.

In his first start of the regular season, Namani helped SAFC post its fourth straight win with another solid performance between the posts, making two decisive second-half saves to keep the Rowdies off the board. The Texas native has recorded three clean sheets in his first four appearances as a professional this season.

Namani is the ninth different SAFC player to be named to the league's weekly award list this year, bringing the squad's total to 12.

San Antonio FC has a week off before returning to USL Jägermeister Cup play, hosting New Mexico United on Saturday, July 26. SAFC sits atop the Group 2 standings heading into the final round of the group stage. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19

GK - Daniel Namani, San Antonio FC

D - Grant Robinson, Monterey Bay FC

D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United

D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC

M - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

M - Marcos Cerato, FC Tulsa

M - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Danny Trejo, Birmingham Legion FC

F - Sebastián Herrera, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Ronaldo Damus, Birmingham Legion FC

Coach - Neill Collins, Sacramento Republic FC

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), TJ Presthus (HFD), Blake Willey (SAC), Tyler Pasher (BHM), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Taylor Calheira (TUL), Ates Diouf (DET)







