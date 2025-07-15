Republic FC Leads League with Five Team of the Week Selections, Collins Named Coach of the Week

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the Week 19 Team of the Week. On the heels of a third straight clean sheet win, Republic FC dominated the roster for the league's top weekly squad with five overall selections. Sebastian Herrera and Michel Benitez were named to the Team of the Week starting XI, while Danny Vitiello and Blake Willey were recognized on the bench. Head Coach Neill Collins was selected as the Coach of the Week.

On Saturday night, Collins became the fourth head coach to reach 100 USL Championship wins and currently holds the record for the youngest to join the century club (41 years, 10 months, and 10 days). At the midway point of the season, the Scottish manager has led Republic FC to three straight shutout wins and a climb up the Western Conference table that has the club just four points out of first place.

Wingback Michel Benitez earns his first-ever Team of the Week honor after recording a goal and an assist against El Paso. After setting up the opening goal, he doubled the score with a Goal of the Week-nominated finish in the 75th minute. He received the ball inside the box and shook off his defender before sending a beautiful curling shot to the opposite upper 90. In addition to his strong showing in front of goal, Benitez finished the match with a 92% passing accuracy and eight duels won. Voting for Goal of the Week is open now through Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at USLChampionship.com.

This is the second 2025 Team of the Week selection for Herrera, who posted his second one-goal / one-assist performance of the season. The Colombian striker broke the deadlock just before halftime with a low one-touch shot off of Michel Benitez's pass. He later made an unselfish play to put the final exclamation mark on the match in second half stoppage time. After intercepting an El Paso clearance, Herrera could have gone for his second goal of the night but instead laid the ball off for an unmarked Cristian Parano on his right, who drilled the shot. Herrera is now tied for the team lead with four goals and three assists in league play.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello posted two exceptional saves on the night. In the 58th minute, El Paso's Eric Calvillo sent a shot from distance to the upper corner, but Vitiello flew to get a hand to it and deflected it out for a corner. El Paso continued to push to get back in the game and nearly found the equalizer in the 72nd minute as Andy Cabrera got on the end of a cross and put a close-range shot on frame, but Vitiello positioned himself perfectly to make a snap save on the goal line. With three straight clean sheets, Vitiello is now ranked second in the league among goalkeepers with at least three performances with a 0.8 goals-against average.

Homegrown midfielder Blake Willey continues to impress in his breakout season. The 18-year-old added his second assist in as many matches with a pass to set up Benitez's highlight finish. He led all starters with a 93% passing accuracy and posted a team-best eight possessions won to earn his second career Team of the Week selection.

With these selections, Republic FC has now been represented on the Team of the Week 19 times this season. Freddy Kleemann and Russell Cicerone are tied for the team lead with three selections each. The Indomitable Club will look to extend its win streak with another home match this Saturday when league newcomer Lexington SC comes to Heart Health Park for the first time. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. Fans with a match ticket will receive complimentary entry to the California State Fair on matchday, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for sports fans.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.