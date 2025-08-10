San Antonio FC Splits Points with Las Vegas Lights FC

August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - San Antonio FC took away another point on the road following its 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday night.

San Antonio found the back of the net first as Lucio Berron sent a strong shot from outside of the box through a swarm of Lights defenders to go up 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Las Vegas equalized with a penalty kick shortly out of the halftime break to lock in a point for both teams.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Lucio Berron (Assisted by Harvey Neville) 18'

LV: Johnny Rodriguez (Penalty) 54'

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns home to host Lexington Sporting Club Saturday, Aug. 16. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 8-6-4 on the season, still in 3rd place in the Western Conference standings with 28 points.

Midfielder Lucio Berron scored his first professional goal, while defender Harvey Neville recorded his first assist of the season.

Berron became the 13th different player to score for San Antonio this season with Neville becoming the 11th different player to assist.

SAFC has a 6-1-2 record when scoring the opening goal in league play this season.

San Antonio outshot Las Vegas 13-9, also leading in shots on target 4-1.

SAFC pushes its scoring streak to five straight matches, its second-longest of the season after its streak of seven matches to start the season.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster, Harvey Neville (Jimmy Medranda 65'), Almir Soto (Dmitrii Erofeev 74'), Lucio Berron, Nicky Hernandez (Juan Agudelo 83'), Luke Haakenson, Diogo Pacheco (Jorge Hernandez 65'), Jake LaCava (Abdi Salim 83')

Substitutions Not Used: Daniel Namani, Alexis Souahy

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 24'

SA: Yellow Card (Harvey Neville) 51'

LV: Yellow Card (Anthony Herbert) 67'

LV: Yellow Card (Johnny Rodriguez) 73'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 89'

LV: Yellow Card (Coleman Gannon) 90+1'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"Well it was one point away. It's important for us to continue adding points on the table, but it felt like once again, we had two different halves. The first half, we kept the possession, we created a few chances and then in the second half, we gave the ball away a little bit, but even with that, once again we created chances and continue working. I know the guys are going in the right direction and working hard, and it's going to pay off. I have faith in my team and I trust my players, and I know we're going to be better."

(On working to close games out)

"We need to continue working on what we practice. In the first half, we used a lot of short passes, building from the back, we were really good. We had good sequences and we had longer possession. In the second half, we decreased that part of the game, so that's when we gave Las Vegas the ball and they attack us. I need to watch the replay of the penalty kick again, but as I said, we're going in the right path. The guys are getting what we're trying to do on the field, and I know right now is gonna be tough, a lot of games against direct opponents in the West, and those are the games we like, so hopefully we continue getting points away and try to get the three points at home."

(On Berron's first professional goal)

"[I've noticed] his hard work. As a team, that's what we're trying to do and for Lucio, it finally paid off. He's the guy who, when he decides to press, he wins a lot of balls for us and this time, outside the box, he got rewarded. Hopefully he can score more goals, and I'm very happy for him."

Defender Harvey Neville

(On the draw)

"For us, it's probably two points dropped. We obviously came in to win and were ahead, but at the end of the day, we'll take a point away from home for me to get an assist is a massive moment and hopefully, in the future, we can win the game."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2025

San Antonio FC Splits Points with Las Vegas Lights FC - San Antonio FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.