Lexington Sporting Club Earns Draw against Racing Louisville FC After Gritty Comeback

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club kicked off their 2025/26 preseason with a historic matchup against Racing Louisville FC, an NWSL team, at Lynn Family Stadium. The match marked the first ever matchup between the two professional women's soccer teams based in the state of Kentucky.

Lexington SC faced early pressure as Racing Louisville fired off several quick shots, testing Lexington's goalkeeper #1 Sarah Cox and her back line. Cox stood strong, keeping the score level.

However, in the 30th minute, #9 Kayla Fischer broke through for Racing Louisville, putting the hosts ahead and leaving Lexington SC chasing an equalizer.

The match reached halftime with Racing Louisville still holding onto their one goal lead.

Lexington SC created multiple opportunities early in the second half with attacking combinations from #13 Hannah Richardson and #20 Mariana Larroquette, however none of them found the back of the net.

Shortly after being subbed on, a trialist for Lexington brought LSC level with a strike from outside the box in the 67th minute, raising hopes for a late push as the match progressed.

The hard-fought match ended in a 1-1 draw as the final whistle blew, with several of Lexington SC's new signings making their mark in their first public preseason appearance for the Gals in Green.

Lexington Sporting Club looks to keep the momentum rolling as they prepare for their 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League opener on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET, against Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.