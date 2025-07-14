Fan Vote Now Open: Benitez's Beautiful Curling Finish Nominated for Goal of the Week

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif., - Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC defender Michel Benitez has been nominated for Week 19 Goal of the Week. The fan vote is open now through 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 17 at USLChampionship.com.

VOTE NOW AT USLCHAMPIONSHIP.COM

After assisting the goal opener, Republic FC defender Michel Benitez received the ball right to his feet in the enemies box from homegrown talent Blake Willey in the 75th minute. A composed Benitez then struck with precision. El Paso goalkeeper, Jahmali Waite watched helplessly as the ball curled perfectly and nestled into the upper right-hand corner. Benitez's sensational strike doubled the score and propelled Republic FC to a 3-0 win.

Saturday's victory is Republic FC's third-straight league win, with the club earning clean sheets across all three matches and winning each match by two or more goals. The club currently sits in fourth in the tightly contested Western Conference, just four points behind the newly top-seeded San Antonio FC.

The Indomitable Club will return home next Saturday to host Lexington SC in the second and final match during the California State Fair. Tickets to the 8:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and include entry to the Fair on gameday, providing an unforgettable Summer experience for the entire family.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.