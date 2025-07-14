Oakland Roots and Soul SC Join Forces with EBMUD to Celebrate Clean Water

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul SC announce a new partnership with the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), naming the agency the Club's Official Clean Water Partner.

EBMUD's history in the community spans over 100 years, delivering high-quality drinking water to the East Bay and protecting public health and the environment through wastewater treatment. This partnership unites two organizations with a shared mission to keep our local communities thriving.

"Here in the East Bay, we're lucky to have great water. Our players stay hydrated with EBMUD water every practice and game day," said Andrea Lepore, Vice President of Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "We're thrilled to work with EBMUD to spotlight the benefits of clean, reliable tap water."

As part of the partnership, fans will be invited to take part in an EBMUD "Imagine a Day Without Water" challenge in October during a home match at the Oakland Coliseum to raise awareness of the importance of clean, safe and reliable drinking water in our community.

"From professional athletes to families at the park, we're proud to serve all athletes with the highest quality water- delivered by our team at EBMUD, who give their all in the name of public service," said EBMUD Board President Marguerite Young. "When you drink the best, you play your best."

For more information about EBMUD's services and programs, visit ebmud.com.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District has a proud history of providing high-quality drinking water for 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. EBMUD's wastewater system serves 740,000 customers and helps protect the ecosystem of San Francisco Bay. EBMUD is a not-for-profit public agency established in 1923.







