Trejo Brace Dooms North Carolina FC

by Fran Stuchbury

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC









North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

Thanks to a brace by Birmingham Legion FC forward Danny Trejo, North Carolina FC lost 3-2 in front of 2,269 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday evening. NCFC's record is now 7-6-2 for 32 points, still fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Standings, while Legion FC's record improved to 4-7-6 and 18 points, good for seventh place in the standings.

Birmingham snapped a four-game winless streak against NCFC, handing North Carolina its first home loss since May 6th, a 4-1 decision to MLS' Charlotte FC in the U.S. Open Cup, and first league loss at home since March 15th, 2-1 against Loudon United FC.

North Carolina FC fired 21 shots, four shots on target, and gained nine corner kicks compared to Birmingham's ten shots, four on target and no corner kicks.

"Extremely disappointed to give up the goals we gave up tonight and the fashion we did is just unacceptable," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "I think you go from carving out an opportunity to go 1-0, then bad mistake to go 1-1. Then stuff that we talked about in set pieces and transition and try to not allow a team that is very good in transition have that. That's where all three goals came from."

North Carolina opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a goal from midfielder Pedro Dolabella, his fourth of the season, a chip shot over goalie Fernando Delgado.

NCFC has scored nine goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in USL Championship this season. They have also scored a goal in 15 consecutive USL Championship home matches.

"The (Legion goalie) came closing the angles, that's the only way I could find to put it in the back of the net," explained Dolabella. "I am glad it went in, but unfortunately the win is more important for the team. We will try again next week. Today it was one of those days the ball was struggling to go in and unfortunately we could not stop their transition which was their main strength. There are so many positives to take away: we pressed them well, creating chances. So we need to build on that to get better results for sure."

Legion FC tied the game at 1-1 in the 45th minute with a goal from forward Ronaldo Damus, his 8th of the season. On December 5th, 2024 Legion FC reached an agreement with Sweden's GIF Sundsvall to land Damus on a loan deal for the 2025 season. He has been on the Haiti National Team since 2016.

Birmingham took the lead at 2-1 in the 56th minute off the foot of Trejo.

Then seven minutes later, Trejo got his brace to give Legion FC a commanding 3-1 lead. Those were his second and third goals of the season. He signed with Legion FC on January 23rd 2025.

NCFC scored late in second half extra time on a goal by forward Evan Conway, his fourth of the season. Shortly after the score, the game ended.

North Carolina's next game is at home on Friday, July 18th against Indy Eleven at 7:30 pm est.

