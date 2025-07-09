Republic FC Inks Danny Vitiello and Jared Timmer to New Multi-Year Contracts

Republic FC announced that the club has reached agreements with goalkeeper Danny Vitiello and defender Jared Timmer, signing both players to new multi-year contracts, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

"Danny and Jared have established themselves as top players in our league and as vital members of our core roster," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We're thrilled to keep them here for years to come and know they'll both play a key role in the pursuit of our next championship."

"Sacramento has become home for me and my family. I'm incredibly grateful to this city, this club, and the fans for their love and support," said Vitiello. "I'm proud to keep fighting for the crest and for this community. I am looking forward for all that is to come and for the privilege to keep building something special with this team and this community."

"I love this city. I love this organization," said Timmer. "I am grateful to be here and I will give everything I can for Sacramento."

Vitiello has continued to raise the bar for goalkeeping success since joining Republic FC in 2022. With 44 shutouts, he is the club's all-time clean sheets leader. In his first season in Sacramento, he made national headlines in the club's historic run to the U.S. Open Cup Final and at one point didn't allow the opponent to score for 479 minutes. In the Semifinal match against MLS' Sporting Kansas City, he claimed his place in the Open Cup record book when he denied U.S. Men's National Team player Graham Zusi in the fifth round of a penalty shootout, setting up Rodrigo Lopez to punch the team's ticket to the Final.

Danny's 2023 performance was recognized with a slew of awards, including Goalkeeper of the Year, a selection to the USL Championship All-League First Team, and his second career Golden Glove Award (0.83 goals-against average). He recorded 11 regular season clean sheets and tallied a career-high 82 saves, as well as a 76.2% save percentage.

Last season, he marked new milestones with a career-best 14 clean sheets and his 50th shutout across all competitions. He dominated the league with eight Save of the Week nominations and was also named a finalist for June Player of the Month. The campaign wrapped up with another Goalkeeper of the Year nomination and a selection to the All-League Second Team. This year, Vitiello has earned five shutouts and on June 28 made history as the third player to record 50 clean sheets in the USL Championship regular season.

Since joining Republic FC in 2023, Timmer has seen the pitch more than any other player with 92 appearances across all competitions and has been a key figure in the club's defensive success, featuring in all but one of its 33 clean sheets in league play. His breakout came in 2024, when he helped The Quails put out the best defensive performance in the Western Conference with 15 clean sheets, just 127 shots on target faced, and a +12 goal differential. He ranked fourth in the league with 3,024 minutes and set new personal bests in clearances (87), duels won (195), and tackles won (27), earning him the honor of Team Defensive MVP. On the offensive end, he scored his first professional goal and added two assists.

After missing the first three games of the 2025 campaign due to injury, Timmer has picked up right where he left off last year. He is currently tied for the team lead with four assists across all competitions and in league play is in the club's top five for clearances (27), interceptions (10), and passing accuracy (84.7%). He is also on track to become the 13th player to mark 100 Republic FC appearances.

